Bison power past Samford, will host Incarnate Word in semifinals

The Bison are back in the FCS final four.

North Dakota State held Samford 25 points under its season average in a 27-9 quarterfinal win at the Fargodome Friday night in front of a crowd of 11,825.

NDSU (11-2) will host seventh-seeded Incarnate Word (12-1) in the semifinals on either Dec. 16 or 17. Incarnate Word defeated No. 2 seed Sacramento State (12-1) 66-63 in a quarterfinal game that ended at 1:38 a.m. Saturday morning. Sacramento State lost despite amassing 738 yards of offense and recovering two second-half onside kicks.

"We were able to run the football and win line of scrimmage both sides of the ball in the second half," NDSU head coach Matt Entz said in his postgame interview with ESPN. "I thought we did a really good job defensively outside of the last six minutes of the game."

Samford punted on its first three possessions and had a chance for points on its fourth drive. Lined up four a 34-yard field goal, Zach Williams' kick was blocked by Spencer Waege.

The Bison took over and drove to the Samford 35 yard line. But on fourth-and-2, quarterback Cam Miller came up well short on a QB sneak, giving the ball back to the Bulldogs.

The Bison finally broke through on their next possession.

Miller capped a 12-play, 67-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Joe Stoffel with 85 seconds left in the first half. NDSU had two third-down conversions on the scoring drive.

The Bison capitalized on a mistake by Samford late in the second quarter.

On the apparent final play of the first half, a hail mary throw into the end zone, Samford was called for a personal foul on NDSU wide receiver Zach Mathis. The 15-yard penalty allowed a final untimed down and 44-yard field goal attempt. Kicker Griffin Crosa nailed it, making it 10-0 at the break.

The Bison came out hot after halftime.

After five straight running plays, Walker hit Stoffel on a short pass, which he turned in a 47-yard chunk play.

TK Marshall took the following handoff seven yards for a touchdown and 16-0 lead. Crosa’s PAT kick after the 5-minute drive made it 16-0.

Samford turned to starting quarterback Michael Hiers, the Southern Conference MVP, on its first drive of the second half.

Hiers’ fourth throw of the drive was intercepted by Dawson Weber, giving the ball back to NDSU.

"You hold a team averaging 45 points over its last four games to nine, I'll take it," Entz said.

The Bison turned the pick into points.

Miller finished off a 12-play drive with a 1-yard TD dive to make it 24-0 late in the third quarter.

Samford got on the board early in the fourth quarter. Williams booted through a 28-yard field goal to make it 24-3 with 12:03 left in the game.

NDSU answered with a field goal of its own. After stalling out inside the Samford 5-yard line, Crosa booted a 22-yarder to push the lead to 27-3.

Despite the win, injuries continued to mount for NDSU.

With All-American fullback/tailback Hunter Luepke out for the season after shoulder surgery, running back TaMerik Williams suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and did not return. Williams earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors.

In the third quarter, wide receiver Raja Nelson was carted off the field. Nelson is NDSU’s leading top returner.

Late in the fourth quarter, Waege walked off gingerly with a leg injury.

"It's back to work tomorrow. This program never rests on its laurels," Entz said. "We got some guys banged up. We gotta get healthy."