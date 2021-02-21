Bison open spring season with win over Youngstown State

The Bison averaged 6.1 yards per carry en route to 243 rushing yards.

"I'm happy to be running behind those guys," Johnson said of NDSU's offensive line.

Jalen Bussey added two rushing scores for the Bison, including a 22-yarder in the third quarter and seven-yard sprint in the fourth to push the lead to 24-7.

Kicker Jake Reinholz accounted for seven points in the game. The Fargo Shanley product ran in a two-pointer after the first touchdown. Later, he pounded home a 28-yard field goal to go with a pair of extra point kicks.

Youngstown State got on the board in the third quarter. Mark Waid, one of two quarterbacks to play for the Penguins, capped a 15-play drive which chewed up more than half of the period, with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jake Coates. The 75-yard drive accounted for nearly half of Youngstown State's offensive output.

Linebacker Jackson Hankey had a team-high 14 tackles for NDSU.

"We were able to play fast ... just react and play," the junior from Park River, North Dakota said. "I thought we did a good job today and hopefully we can continue it going forward."

Entz said their best prep is what they see every day in practice.