Bison looking to bounce back after bye, loss

The Bison have been good at bouncing back after losses during their run of FCS dominance.

After scoring zero points in the second half against South Dakota State in their last game, the Bison need that trend to continue.

North Dakota State (5-2) hosts Illinois State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. inside the Fargodome, two weeks after a 23-21 loss to No. 1 South Dakota State. The Bison led the 7-1 Jackrabbits 21-7 early in the second quarter, but were blanked the rest of the way.

With no game last week, NDSU had to sit and stew on the setback.

"Part of me wishes we just had a game last week. Sometimes the best way to get over it is to get back to it," said Bison head coach Matt Entz at his Monday press conference. "Unfortunately, this one stayed and burned a little longer, but that's fine.

"We had a good bye week. I thought it was what everyone needed physically and mentally."

Since 2010, NDSU is 15-0 after regular-season losses.

"Consistency in process. Consistency in itinerary," Entz said of why NDSU rebounds well after losses. "Our kids buy into the process."

NDSU, which allowed 207 yards rushing to South Dakota State on Oct. 15, faces another traditionally run-orientated team Saturday, but this season there's a twist.

With University of Minnesota transfer Zack Annexstad at quarterback, the Redbirds are averaging 222 yards through the air, 100 more than they get on the ground.

"The thing that stands out most is improved quarterback play," Entz said of the 5-2 Redbirds. "(Annexstad) can spin it. He's done a really good job of leading that football team."

After struggling mightily early in the season to throw the ball, the Bison have ticked up in the passing game of late. Cam Miller has completed 72 percent of his throws over the last three games and totaled a career-best 227 yards passing against the Jackrabbits. Still, the Bison were kept off the board for nearly three consecutive quarters in that one.

Entz is expecting a similarly tough game against Illinois State, which has proven it can win close games. Four of the Redbirds' five wins are by seven points score or less.

"We have our work cut out for us," Entz said.