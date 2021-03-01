Bison in unfamiliar poll position -- outside top five

"Losing does one of two things. You brush it under the rug, or look at all the deficiencies maybe it showed or proved and now you get the opportunity to go fix them. I think we're in the fixing mood right now."

At the top of the list is NDSU's offense, which scored 25 points in the spring opener against Youngstown State and 14 last week, which included a Hail Mary touchdown to end the first half and a scoring drive late in the fourth quarter when the game was decided.

In two games, the Bison have ran for 352 yards and thrown for 233. Zeb Noland remains the starter at quarterback, but all positions are being evaluated, Entz said.

"We have to be more consistent in the run game. It starts up front. We have to communicate better," Entz said. "We need to be more efficient on early downs. We have to be able to stay on the field and create some momentum."

The Bison defense, which was gashed for 443 yards and allowed 11 of 16 third-down conversions against the Salukis, also must player better, the head coach said.

"We've had games in the past where both sides bailed out each other," Entz said. "This was one of those times, it doesn't happen very often, where neither side of the football was able to bail each other out."