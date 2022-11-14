Bison host UND in high-stakes game Saturday

Only three Missouri Valley Football Conference teams are currently ranked. Two are in the state and on Saturday they’ll square off in Fargo.

The fourth-ranked Bison (8-2) host North Dakota (7-3), which has continued its slow rise in the polls. The Fighting Hawks are ranked 16th and in good position to make the FCS playoffs. The Bison are hoping to lock down a top 4 seed.

The game, which starts at 2:30 p.m. and is sold out, is of particular importance to UND. When it comes to the FCS playoffs, convention wisdom says eight wins seals the deal.

“We talk about getting to eight, improving your resume, but call it what it is, eight gets you in,” UND head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “Seven, we don’t know. That’s for someone else to decide. This is a really important game for us.”

The 24-team FCS playoff field will be unveiled Sunday morning. First-round games will be played on Nov. 26. The top eight seeds get a first-round bye.

Both teams are coming off wins. UND topped South Dakota 28-19 in Grand Forks, while NDSU scored 14 fourth-quarter points to rally past Southern Illinois 21-18 in Carbondale.

Matt Entz is expecting a similarly difficult game Saturday.

“We’re excited about going into this one this week to play a good football team that does a lot of positive things,” NDSU’s head coach said. “They’re scoring 30 points a game. We’re going to have our work cut out for us defensively.”

Both teams score over 30 per game. Defensively, there is a difference. The Bison allow 17 on average, 12 fewer than the Fighting Hawks.

“This week we’re trying to get win number eight and we’re going to play a really good team that’s been good for a long time,” Schweigert said. “It’s a huge challenge for us and we’re looking forward to it. We have to eliminate the outside noise and focus on what we can control.”

UND quarterback Tommy Schuster was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after throwing for 223 yards and three touchdowns against USD. On the season, Schuster has 16 TD passes and five interceptions.

“(Schuster) does a nice job extending plays. He gets the ball out quick,” Entz said. “They do a nice job making you defend the full field.”

NDSU is down another starter on the offensive line after Mason Miller suffered a broken ankle. Three of their five original starters are sidelined. The Bison also are likely to be without leading rusher Hunter Luepke, who has 13 total touchdowns this season, due to a shoulder injury.

Kobe Johnson is likely to see carries. So too will TaMerik Williams and TK Marshall. All three running backs average at least 6.1 yards per carry.

UND has a bruising back of its own. Northern Iowa transfer Tyler Hoosman leads the MVFC in rushing touchdowns (12) and is fourth in yards (810).

“Hoosman is a big, physical tailback,” Entz said. “I think they have some really good running backs.”

Even with perfect playing conditions inside the Fargodome, a slugfest is expected.

“We’ve played physical football for a long time here at the University of North Dakota and we know we have to do that again Saturday,” Schweigert said.

The Bison won a nail-biter 16-10 last season in Grand Forks, but that game was played in early October. Next year’s game is on Oct. 14. Schweigert is a big fan of where this season’s contest, the 115th meeting all-time between the schools, lands on the schedule.

“If you look across the country, a lot of places end with a game like this,” Schweigert said. “If I had my choice, but it’s not my choice, I would say we should end with it every year. But, it’s not my choice.”

Missouri Valley Football Conference

Team MVFC Overall

South Dakota State 8-0 10-1

North Dakota State 6-1 8-2

North Dakota 5-2 7-3

Youngstown State 4-3 6-4

Northern Iowa 4-3 5-5

Southern Illinois 4-3 5-5

Illinois State 3-4 5-5

Missouri State 2-5 4-6

South Dakota 2-5 3-7

Indiana State 1-6 2-8

Western Illinois 0-7 0-10

Saturday, Nov. 19

North Dakota at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.

Western Illinois at Illinois State, 11 a.m.

Southern Illinois at Youngstown State, 11 a.m.

Missouri State at Indiana State, Noon

Northern Iowa at South Dakota, 1 p.m.