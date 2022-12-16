Bison hold off Incarnate Word, headed back to Frisco

North Dakota State is headed back to Frisco.

For the 10th time in 12 years, the Bison will play in the FCS national championship game after beating Incarnate Word 35-32 Friday night.

Dawson Weber’s interception late in the fourth quarter, his second pick of the game, sealed the win. The Bison were outgained 539-333 and completed just one pass in the game, but still found a way to win at the Fargodome.

“Guts, toughness, conditioning, Bison pride,” NDSU coach Matt Entz said in an interview with ESPN. “Our kids don’t know how to quit.”

Incarnate Word raced out to 16-0 first-quarter lead.

On the 10th play of their opening drive, Lindsey Scott Jr. hit Darion Chafin on a swing pass to the left on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Chafin bobbled the ball, but gained control and scored.

NDSU went 3-and-out on its first possession. The ensuing punt pinned the Cardinals deep, but it did not matter.

Incarnate Word went 89 yards in just five plays. Jarrell Wiley sprinted 15 yards right up the gut for a touchdown. Carson Mohr’s PAT kick made it 14-0 just 7:18 into the game.

Incarnate Word’s defense scored next.

TK Marshall could not get out of the end zone on a handoff after kick returner Braylon Henderson botched the kickoff, putting NDSU at the 2-yard line. The safety made it 16-0 with 7:33 still to play in the opening quarter.

After Incarnate Word scored the first 16 points of the game, the next 24, belonged to the Bison.

A muffed punt by the Cardinals gave the Bison their first three points of the game. NDSU recovered the ball at the UIW 2 yard line.

The Bison went backward from there, settling for a 27-yard Griffin Crosa field goal late in the first quarter.

After each team punted, the Bison got back on the scoreboard. Kobe Johnson capped an eight-yard scoring drive with a four-yard touchdown run. Crosa’s PAT kick made it 16-10.

After forcing a punt, the Bison surged into the lead right before halftime.

Miller capped a five-play scoring drive with a two-yard TD to tie the game at 16-all with 47 seconds left in the half. Crosa’s PAT made it 17-16.

NDSU extended the lead on its first possession of the second half.

On the fourth play of the first possession of the third quarter, Kobe Johnson broke off a 49-yard touchdown run to make it 23-16.

The Cardinals answered with a 14-play drive. Scott powered in from the 1-yard line to cut the gap to 24-22. The two-point play failed, keeping the Bison in front.

NDSU had to punt on its next drive. Incarnate Word did not.

Scott scored from 1-yard out to put the Cardinals back on top, 29-24. It was the 71st touchdown Scott had accounted for during the season.

Crosa’s career long field goal got the Bison within two points at 29-27 with a 47-yard field early in the fourth quarter.

Carson Mohr answered with a 41-yard field goal for Incarnate Word at the 9:38 mark of the fourth. The kick was Mohr’s longest of the season, giving the Cardinals a 32-27 lead.

The Bison scored in quick strike-fashion to take the lead.

After Miller ran 34 yards to the Incarnate Word 31 yard line, Johnson took the next handoff and raced 31 yards for a touchdown. NDSU went for two and converted on a pass from wide receiver Braylon Henderson to tight end Joe Stoffel to make it 35-32 with 8:11 left in the game.

After NDSU stalled out near midfield late in the fourth quarter, Incarnate Word got one more chance.

Scott led the Cardinals to the 35 yard line, but a deep throw hung in the air, allowing Dawson Weber to track back and make his second interception of the game to seal the win.

Johnson ran for 136 yards on 15 carries for the Bison (12-2). Miller, who was 1-for-12 passing, had 132 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Scott threw for 282 yards and ran for 80, leading Incarnate Word (12-2) to the semifinals for the first time in school history.

NDSU will play either No. 1 South Dakota State or fourth-seeded Montana State Jan. 8 in the championship game. The Jackrabbits host the Bobcats today at 3 p.m. in Brookings.

North Dakota State 35, Incarnate Word 32

Incarnate Word 16 0 13 3 — 32

North Dakota State 3 14 7 11 — 35

First quarter

UIW: Darion Chafin 1 pass from Lindsey Scott Jr. Carson Mohr kick, 10:37.

UIW: Jarrell Wiley 15 run Mohr kick, 7:42.

UIW: Safety, TK Marshall tackled in end zone, 7:33.

NDSU: FG Griffin Crosa 27, 2:15.

Second quarter

NDSU: Kobe Johnson 4 run Crosa kick, 4:46.

NDSU: Cam Miller 2 run Crosa kick, 0:47.

Third quarter

NDSU: Johnson 49 run Crosa kick, 12:56.

UIW: Scott Jr. 1 run pass failed, 7:05.

UIW: Scott Jr. 1 run Mohr kick, 2:59.

Fourth quarter

NDSU: FG Crosa 47, 13:03.

UIW: FG Mohr 41, 9:38.

NDSU: Johnson 31 run Joe Stoffel pass from Braylon Henderson, 8:11.

Individual statistics

Rushing – UIW: Cooper 20-112, Scott Jr. 21-80, Wiley 6-46, Wilson 1-19. NDSU: Johnson 15-136, Miller 18-132, Marshall 11-66, Henderson 1-2, Bussey 1-minus-5.

Passing – UIW: Scott Jr. 30-46-1, 282 yards. NDSU: Miller 1-12-0, 5 yards.

Receiving – UIW: Grimes 7-77, Hardy 5-64, Wilson 5-45, Cooper 4-42, Chafin 7-33, Wiley 1-12, McCuller 1-9. NDSU: Stoffel 1-5.

Records: North Dakota State 12-2; Incarnate Word 12-2.