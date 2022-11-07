Bison head back on the road with another trip to Illinois

North Dakota State’s tour through Illinois continues and concludes Saturday in Carbondale.

After pounding Western Illinois on Saturday in Macomb 56-17, a game in which they attempted just five passes, the Bison face a stiffer this week against Southern Illinois.

The Salukis are 5-4 and have one of the top quarterbacks in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in junior Nic Baker. The undersized gunslinger, he stands just 5-9, is averaging 251 yards per game.

“(Baker) has as much moxie as any quarterback we’ve played,” NDSU coach Matt Entz said. “He’ll underhand it, sidearm, throw it over the top. He has a competitive edge to him.”

Entz welcomed another game away from home where the fourth-ranked Bison are 3-1 so far.

“Another road game, which I’m OK with,” he said. “Road games are good. They help a team develop continuity and grow together. This is a big one for us this week.”

Top-ranked South Dakota State has already clinched the MVFC’s automatic bid into the FCS playoffs. The Bison still could get a share of the league crown, but the Jackrabbits hold the head-to-head advantage thanks to their 23-21 win at the Fargodome Oct. 15.

Entz said the Bison will not be caught looking ahead to their regular season finale against 19th-ranked North Dakota Nov. 19 at the Fargodome.

“Right now this is the biggest one of the year because it’s the next one,” Entz said. “It would be disrespectful to Nick (Hill) and his team to begin discussing anything beyond Saturday.”

In the win over Western Illinois, the Bison had more interceptions (4) than completed passes (3).

Marques Sigle returned an INT 43 yards for a touchdown. Courtney Eubanks, Anthony Coleman and Logan Kopp also had picks.

Offensively, TaMerik Williams (12-120, 2 TDs) and TK Marshall (6-118, 2 TDs) each went over 100 yards. It was the first time they had two backs go over 100 in the game since last November of 2021.

The blowout victory allowed the Bison to spread snaps around. Nearly every player dressed played.

“We played 62, or 62 players,” Entz said. “We had a lot of evaluating time of our young players.”

Saturday’s game in Carbondale begins at 1 p.m. It will be broadcast on ABC.

Missouri Valley Football Conference

Team MVFC Overall

South Dakota State 7-0 9-1

North Dakota State 5-1 7-2

North Dakota 4-2 6-3

Youngstown State 4-2 6-3

Southern Illinois 4-2 5-4

Northern Iowa 4-3 5-5

Illinois State 3-3 5-4

South Dakota 2-4 3-6

Missouri State 1-5 3-6

Indiana State 0-6 1-8

Western Illinois 0-6 0-9

Saturday, Nov. 5

North Dakota 42, Indiana State 7

North Dakota State 56, Western Illinois 17

South Dakota 20, Missouri State 13

South Dakota State 31, Northern Iowa 28

Youngstown State 19, Illinois State 17

Saturday, Nov. 12

South Dakota at North Dakota, Noon

North Dakota State at Southern Illinois, 1 p.m.

Indiana State at Western Illinois, 1 p.m.

Illinois State at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.

Youngstown State at Missouri State, 2 p.m.