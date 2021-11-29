Bison have 'big contest' looming in fellow Valley member Southern Illinois

North Dakota State's last game against Southern Illinois was a lemon.

The Bison were beaten soundly by the Salukis, 38-14, Feb. 27 in Carbondale during the FCS's spring season.

Matt Entz, NDSU head coach, does not view Saturday's round of 16 game against Southern Illinois as a revenge outing. Rather, an opportunity to keep their season alive.

"It's a big contest," Entz said during his weekly press conference on Monday. "The minute we saw the bracket we knew it'd be a tough one regardless with it being a Missouri Valley team."

Southern Illinois went into Vermillion and beat South Dakota 22-10 last Saturday to earn the trip to Fargo.

"It's a heckuva team we have to play," Entz said. "They have a ton of talent. I think they're better than what their record shows."

The Bison, the No. 2 overall seed, earned a bye in the opening round. It allowed time for healing and extra prep for their potential opponent.

Southern Illinois is 7-4, but had its way with NDSU in last February's contest. Both teams use many of the same players that were on the field for that one.

"They were better than us on that day," Entz said of the Salukis. "They whipped us up and down the field."

Southern Illinois is led by quarterback Nick Backer and a deep stable of wide receivers.

"Their entire wide receiver group might be the most talented in the league," Entz said, specifically mentioning Landon Lenoir (9 touchdowns) and Avante Cox (5 TDs). "Their quarterback has a lot of moxie. He's very savvy in the pocket. He just wins. We have to do a great job of containing him."

The Salukis average nearly 33 points per game and just a tick under 430 yards of offense.

"We gotta find ways to get them off the field," Entz said. "We struggled with that in the spring."

The Bison (10-1) have limited their opponents to 12 points per game, while producing 40 sacks. The team leader with seven is Bismarck High grad Brayden Thomas, who missed two games due to injury.

NDSU's best offensive performance of the season may have been their last game. Against USD, quarterback Cam Miller completed 19 of 23 passes for 219 yards and one touchdown, while the ground game produced 334 yards on just 47 carries. That came without fullback/running back Hunter Luepke, who was sidelined due to injury. Entz said Luepke is on track to play Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN+, available to subscribers on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

"We're excited to get going again," Entz said. "That's the challenge, to take it to another level of speed and physicality. All the things we hang our hat on."

