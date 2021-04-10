Bison hang on for road win over Northern Iowa

Christian Watson's second-quarter fireworks gave the Bison a much needed-spark Saturday.

Down 6-0, Watson returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, and later hauled in a 61-yard reception, which led to a field goal, as North Dakota State defeated Northern Iowa 23-20 in Cedar Falls.

With their fourth straight win, second-ranked NDSU improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Bison close the regular season on Saturday, hosting South Dakota State at the Fargodome. A win would seal NDSU's 10th straight conference championship.

With NDSU's offense struggling, Watson's 100-yard kickoff return proved key.

"I haven't gotten a lot of chances on KORs," the junior speedster from Tampa, Florida, said. "Early in the game, they kicked away from me. I wanted that one. I wasn't going to let that one go."

Watson had 86 yards receiving, on just two catches, and three carries for 19 yards.

"It goes back to 2019. He had the ability to make explosive plays not only from an offensive standpoint, but a special teams standpoint," NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. "We have to find more and more ways to put the ball in his hands."