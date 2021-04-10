 Skip to main content
Bison hang on for road win over Northern Iowa
ndsu

Christian Watson's second-quarter fireworks gave the Bison a much needed-spark Saturday.

Down 6-0, Watson returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, and later hauled in a 61-yard reception, which led to a field goal, as North Dakota State defeated Northern Iowa 23-20 in Cedar Falls.

With their fourth straight win, second-ranked NDSU improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Bison close the regular season on Saturday, hosting South Dakota State at the Fargodome. A win would seal NDSU's 10th straight conference championship.

With NDSU's offense struggling, Watson's 100-yard kickoff return proved key.

"I haven't gotten a lot of chances on KORs," the junior speedster from Tampa, Florida, said. "Early in the game, they kicked away from me. I wanted that one. I wasn't going to let that one go."

Watson had 86 yards receiving, on just two catches, and three carries for 19 yards.

"It goes back to 2019. He had the ability to make explosive plays not only from an offensive standpoint, but a special teams standpoint," NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. "We have to find more and more ways to put the ball in his hands."

Zeb Noland's 61-yard completion to Watson late in the second quarter put the Bison deep inside Northern Iowa territory. It set up a 42-yard Jake Reinholz field goal on the final play of the quarter to give the Bison a 10-7 halftime lead.

The Bison had two double-digit leads in the second half.

Noland hit Josh Babicz for a 36-yard touchdown with just 29 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 16-6. Reinholz's PAT made it 17-6.

After trading short rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the Panthers cut the deficit to 23-20 on Tyler Hoosman's second rushing TD of the period, followed by a two-point conversion from Will McElvain to Sam Schnee.

The Bison recovered an onside kick, but were forced to punt, but Garret Wegner pinned UNI inside its own 5-yard line with 60 seconds left. NDSU forced a 4-and-out by the Panthers to end the game.

Noland threw for 173 yards for the Bison. Hunter Luepke carried 19 times for 95 yards, including a 2-yard TD plunge at the 13:16 mark of the fourth period.

"We're excited about the win. There's no such thing as a bad win," Entz said. "We got a lot of things to clean up."

NDSU held UNI to 289 yards of offense. Brayden Thomas, a Bismarck High product, had two tackles-for-loss, including a sack.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

NDSU North Dakota State 23, Northern Iowa 20

NDSU;0;10;7;6;--;23

UNI;0;6;0;14;--;20

First quarter

No scoring.

Second quarter

UNI: Matthew Cook 31 yard field goal, 11:41.

UNI: Cook 35 field goal, 3:32.

NDSU: Christian Watson 100 kickoff return (Jake Reinholz kick), 3:20.

NDSU: Reinholz 42 field goal, 0:00.

Third quarter

NDSU: Josh Babicz 36 pass from Zeb Noland (Reinholz kick), :29.

Fourth quarter

UNI: Tyler Hoosman 1 run (pass failed), 13:16.

NDSU: Hunter Luepke 2 run (run failed), 6:17.

UNI: Hoosman 1 run (Sam Schnee pass from Will McElvain), 2:47.

Individual statistics

Passing: NDSU – Noland 8-16 154 yards, 1 TD; Cam Miller 0-1. UNI – McElvain 14-27 193 yards.

Rushing: NDSU – Hunter Luepke 19-95, Dominic Gonnella 10-30, Watson 3-19, Noland 4-18, Miller 2-9, Jalen Bussey 1-2. UNI – Hoosman 23-71, McElvain 15-53, Trennan Carlson 1-4.

Receiving: NDSU – Babicz 3-52, Watson 2-86, Hunter Brozio 1-9, Gonnella 1-4, Luepke 1-3. UNI – Logan Wolf 4-82, Nick Phillips 4-23, Deion McShane 3-60, Hoosman 2-23, Quan Hampton 1-5.

Records: North Dakota State 5-1 MVFC, 6-1 overall 5-1; Northern Iowa 3-4, 3-4.

