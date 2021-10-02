 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bison grind out win over UND
0 Comments

Bison grind out win over UND

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One touchdown was enough for the Bison.

North Dakota State, making its first visit to the Alerus Center since 2003, ground out a 16-10 victory over North Dakota on Saturday in the Missouri Valley Football Conference season opener for both teams.

Three Jake Reinholz field goals, two big fourth-down stops in the second half, a late interception in the red zone and one late, time-consuming scoring drive helped the No. 5-ranked Bison earn a victory over No. 10-ranked UND.

“We got some stops on defense, which gave us energy, gave us some life,” NDSU coach Matt Entz said.

North Dakota led 7-6 at halftime on the strength of a Tommy Schuster-to-Bo Belquist 30-yard first-quarter touchdown pass.

North Dakota State got two first-half field goals from Reinholz, connecting from 45 yards out in the first quarter and 34 in the second.

The Bison took the lead in the third quarter, capitalizing on a short field after North Dakota was stopped on fourth-and-1 from their own 20. NDSU gained eight yards on three plays and Reinholz booted his third field goal of the game, from 30 yards, to take a 9-7 lead.

UND was looking to regain the lead late in the third, marching to the Bison 25 before Dawson Weber intercepted a Schuster pass at the NDSU 9.

“Our defense gave us some momentum with the interception,” Entz said.

Another big stop by the Bison defense in the fourth quarter snuffed out another North Dakota drive and led to the game-sealing TD.

Belquist was stopped a yard short on fourth-and-2 at the NDSU 42 with 5:47 remaining.

The Bison took the ball and marched 58 yards in eight plays, capped by a Quincy Patterson 3-yard TD run to give NDSU a 16-7 lead.

Adam Stage connected on a 46-yard field goal to pull UND within 16-10 with 16 seconds remaining but Phoenix Sproles recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the road win for NDSU.

Patterson rushed for 92 yards and completed 4 of 10 passes for 48 yards for the Bison.

Otis Weah rushed for 85 yards and Schuster completed 18 of 32 passes for 176 yards for North Dakota.

NDSU (4-0, 1-0 MVFC) hosts Northern Iowa next week, while UND (2-2, 0-1 MVFC) visits South Dakota.

North Dakota State 16, North Dakota 10

North Dakota State;3;3;3;7;--;16

North Dakota;7;0;0;3;--;10

First quarter

NDSU: FG Jake Reinholz 45, 4:55.

UND: Bo Belquist 30 pass from Tommy Schuster (Adam Stage kick), 1:34.

Second quarter

NDSU: FG Reinholz 34, 13:48.

Third quarter

NDSU: FG Reinholz 40, 4:34.

Fourth quarter

NDSU: Quincy Patterson 3 run (Reinholz kick), 1:13.

UND: FG Stage 46, 0:16.

Individual statistics

Passing – NDSU: Quincy Patterson 4-10-0, 48 yards; Cam Miller 1-1-0, 9 yards. UND: Tommy Schuster 18-32-1, 176 yards.

Rushing – NDSU: Quincy Patterson 19-92, Hunter Luepke 9-51, Dominic Gonnella 7-37, Kobe Johnson 10-31, Noah Gindorff 1-15. UND: Otis Weah 19-85, Isaiah Smith 2-28, Luke Skokna 4-8, Quincy Vaughn 2-4, Bo Belquist 1-1, Tommy Schuster 1-(minus-13).

Receiving – NDSU: Noah Gindorff 4-58, Raja Nelson 1-(minus-1). UND: Luke Skokna 6-50, Bo Belquist 3-45, Jack Wright 5-43, Jake Richter 2-23, Adam Zavalney 1-11, Garett Maag 1-4.

Records: North Dakota State 4-0, North Dakota 2-2.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News