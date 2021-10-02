Bison grind out win over UND

One touchdown was enough for the Bison.

North Dakota State, making its first visit to the Alerus Center since 2003, ground out a 16-10 victory over North Dakota on Saturday in the Missouri Valley Football Conference season opener for both teams.

Three Jake Reinholz field goals, two big fourth-down stops in the second half, a late interception in the red zone and one late, time-consuming scoring drive helped the No. 5-ranked Bison earn a victory over No. 10-ranked UND.

“We got some stops on defense, which gave us energy, gave us some life,” NDSU coach Matt Entz said.

North Dakota led 7-6 at halftime on the strength of a Tommy Schuster-to-Bo Belquist 30-yard first-quarter touchdown pass.

North Dakota State got two first-half field goals from Reinholz, connecting from 45 yards out in the first quarter and 34 in the second.

The Bison took the lead in the third quarter, capitalizing on a short field after North Dakota was stopped on fourth-and-1 from their own 20. NDSU gained eight yards on three plays and Reinholz booted his third field goal of the game, from 30 yards, to take a 9-7 lead.