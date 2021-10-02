Bison grind out win over UND

One touchdown was enough for the Bison.
North Dakota State, making its first visit to the Alerus Center since 2003, ground out a 16-10 victory over North Dakota on Saturday in the Missouri Valley Football Conference season opener for both teams.
Three Jake Reinholz field goals, two big fourth-down stops in the second half, a late interception in the red zone and one late, time-consuming scoring drive helped the No. 5-ranked Bison earn a victory over No. 10-ranked UND.
“We got some stops on defense, which gave us energy, gave us some life,” NDSU coach Matt Entz said.
North Dakota led 7-6 at halftime on the strength of a Tommy Schuster-to-Bo Belquist 30-yard first-quarter touchdown pass.
North Dakota State got two first-half field goals from Reinholz, connecting from 45 yards out in the first quarter and 34 in the second.
The Bison took the lead in the third quarter, capitalizing on a short field after North Dakota was stopped on fourth-and-1 from their own 20. NDSU gained eight yards on three plays and Reinholz booted his third field goal of the game, from 30 yards, to take a 9-7 lead.
UND was looking to regain the lead late in the third, marching to the Bison 25 before Dawson Weber intercepted a Schuster pass at the NDSU 9.
“Our defense gave us some momentum with the interception,” Entz said.
Another big stop by the Bison defense in the fourth quarter snuffed out another North Dakota drive and led to the game-sealing TD.
Belquist was stopped a yard short on fourth-and-2 at the NDSU 42 with 5:47 remaining.
The Bison took the ball and marched 58 yards in eight plays, capped by a Quincy Patterson 3-yard TD run to give NDSU a 16-7 lead.
Adam Stage connected on a 46-yard field goal to pull UND within 16-10 with 16 seconds remaining but Phoenix Sproles recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the road win for NDSU.
Patterson rushed for 92 yards and completed 4 of 10 passes for 48 yards for the Bison.
Otis Weah rushed for 85 yards and Schuster completed 18 of 32 passes for 176 yards for North Dakota.
NDSU (4-0, 1-0 MVFC) hosts Northern Iowa next week, while UND (2-2, 0-1 MVFC) visits South Dakota.