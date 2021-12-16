Bison, Dukes set to square off for the final time as FCS foes

North Dakota State and James Madison have not played very often, but when they have, a lot has been on the line.

That is the case again tonight at the Fargodome when the Bison and Dukes meet for the fifth time, all in the FCS playoffs. The winner earns a ticket to Frisco, Texas, for the national championship game on Jan. 8. Kickoff tonight is at 8:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

"Since 2016, these are the two best teams in the FCS," James Madison head coach Curt Cignett said. "(NDSU) is very good. They've always been good."

"It's two teams that probably have great respect for each other," NDSU coach Matt Entz said. "It's gonna be a donnybrook."

The fifth meeting also figures to be the last, a least for a while.

James Madison makes the move to the FBS and the Sun Belt Conference next year. Signetti said his program is excited about future, but he will miss one aspect of the FCS in particular.

"I think playoff system is great," Cignetti said. "That’s the best thing about FCS right there."

James Madison is looking for its second FCS title. The Dukes won at NDSU en route to their crown in 2016. The Bison own FCS championships in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Sam Houston, last year's champion, was bounced out of the playoffs last week by Montana State.

This year's version of the Dukes is led by All-American quarterback Cole Johnson, who has thrown 39 touchdowns and only two interceptions. His top target is All-American Antwane Wells Jr., who has 78 receptions for 1,197 yards and 14 TDs. Running back Latrele Palmer, a 220-pound bruiser, has run for 858 yards on 170 carries.

"This is a very good football team coming in here," Entz said. "Maybe the best team in the country."

The Bison are allowing just 11 points and 256 yards of offense per game.

"You focus on what they do best and try to stop that," Entz said. "You can't stop everything."

North Dakota State can't throw the ball like the Dukes, but the Bison's running game has been rolling.

NDSU has eight backs with 250 or more yards rushing and they average more than six yards per carry collectively.

"Their line is huge, veteran," Cignetti said. "They have a lot of good running backs.

"They’ve been doing this stuff for years. They got good players that are well-coached."

TaMerik Williams has had the hot hand of late, pushing his season total to 704 yards and 12 touchdowns. Kobe Johnson has nearly 600 yards, but dinged an ankle last week. His status, along with that of star wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), are game-time decisions.

The Fargodome has been a fortress in the playoffs. James Madison's 2016 win is the only postseason loss at home for the Bison in their Division I era.

"Being at home is always a benefit," Entz said. "It's our ninth home game in front of what I consider the best fans in the country and some of the most supportive people out there."

