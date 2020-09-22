Bison defense counting on new names

Logan McCormick, who started 13 games last season at defensive end, says it will be a team effort putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season.

“It’s our group’s time to show we’re more than just one person,” he said. “Derek (Tuskza) was a tremendous player, a great leader and an explosive athlete. He was unparalleled in what he was able to accomplish at this level. … We have guys that are excited to make a name for themselves.”

When the Bison host Central Arkansas at the Fargodome Oct. 3, they’ll be facing a team already with three games under their belts. The Bears defeated Austin Peay (24-17) and lost to Alabama-Birmingham (45-35). Central Arkansas hosts Missouri State on Saturday.

“It’s hard to say where the advantage might be,” Hankey said. “We’ve been practicing and we have a lot of game experience. We’ll be ready.”

Returning to a somewhat normal schedule has been soothing after a tumultuous start to the season, although remaining flexible is part of 2020.

“It’s been exciting to shift focus to an opponent,” Braun said. “The hardest part is knowing that there isn’t another opportunity coming after this one. This has been a great opportunity to focus on us, focus on our development and our players have done a great job.”

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

