Bison defense counting on new names

North Dakota State’s defense will feature new names, but expectations remain the same.
With marquee players like Derek Tuszka (Denver Broncos) and Jabril Cox (LSU) moving on, the Bison will have a new cast of characters when they play their only game of the fall Oct. 3 against Central Arkansas.
The bar remains high, says junior linebacker Jackson Hankey.
“Part of the culture here is to start developing guys from the time they step on campus,” said Hankey, a team captain from Park River, N.D. “We have guys people maybe don’t know about that have worked hard to be ready for their opportunity.”
The Bison will be rotating in several new defensive linemen, including Shiloh Christian graduate Bartholomew Ogbu. The 6-foot-3, 249-pounder played in the first four games last season before suffering an ankle injury, which ended his 2019 campaign.
Bison defensive coordinator David Braun is expecting big things from Ogbu in 2020 and when the Missouri Valley Football Conference season is played in full in the spring.
“Barty is going to play a lot of football for us,” Braun said. “He’s developing really nicely. We’re really encouraged about the progress he’s made. We expect Barty to play a lot of good football for us.”
Logan McCormick, who started 13 games last season at defensive end, says it will be a team effort putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season.
“It’s our group’s time to show we’re more than just one person,” he said. “Derek (Tuskza) was a tremendous player, a great leader and an explosive athlete. He was unparalleled in what he was able to accomplish at this level. … We have guys that are excited to make a name for themselves.”
When the Bison host Central Arkansas at the Fargodome Oct. 3, they’ll be facing a team already with three games under their belts. The Bears defeated Austin Peay (24-17) and lost to Alabama-Birmingham (45-35). Central Arkansas hosts Missouri State on Saturday.
“It’s hard to say where the advantage might be,” Hankey said. “We’ve been practicing and we have a lot of game experience. We’ll be ready.”
Returning to a somewhat normal schedule has been soothing after a tumultuous start to the season, although remaining flexible is part of 2020.
“It’s been exciting to shift focus to an opponent,” Braun said. “The hardest part is knowing that there isn’t another opportunity coming after this one. This has been a great opportunity to focus on us, focus on our development and our players have done a great job.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!