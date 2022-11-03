Bismarck State two wins from nationals

Bismarck State College's biggest rival in volleyball, and in most sports, has been the NDSCS. The Wildcats are regularly among the top Division-II junior college teams in the region.

On Sunday, the Mystics took a big step in showing themselves as equals to the Wildcats, topping their rivals 3-2 in the championship match, 18-25, 25-19, 25-15, 12-25, 18-16.

The final point of the match was an attack error by the Wildcats. When it was signaled as out and the Mystics could begin their celebration, there were definitely plenty of emotions on the sideline.

"A five-setter like that, no matter if it's a preseason or regular season or even a postseason game, the energy and pressure everybody is under while in that atmosphere, when you win it, it's pretty awesome," BSC head coach Kyle Kuether said. "For it to be the region championship game in Wahpeton, it was even more excitement and all the stress was just instantly gone.

"When we went down (to Wahpeton) in September, we lost, so it's nice to get the monkey off our back and know we can go to Wahpeton and win (in the playoffs)."

Each team put themselves in holes Sunday, but it was the Mystics who were able to dig themselves out a little quicker.

"I told our girls that I felt like we had played our best volleyball this year when the pressure was high," Kuether said. "We played some nationally ranked teams early in September and it was some of the best volleyball we played all season.

"I had no doubt we'd win in that situation and the girls just went out and played."

It was a full-team effort.

Led by Mon-Dak Most Valuable Player Cam Beasley (42 assists, 14 digs, 1 ace), first-team all-conference players Reile Payne (12 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks) and Eden Schlinger (35 digs), second-team all-conference player Jenna Rust (7 kills, 2 blocks), kill leader Morgan Wheeler (15 kills, 4 digs, 1 block) and Kuether, who was named Mon-Dak Coach of the Year, the Mystics had no shortage of players with valuable contributions.

"You need a full-team effort," Kuether agreed. "I'm not much of an awards guy, but Cam is a big reason why we're still playing. You need a great setter and great defense.

"Morgan Wheeler has been clutch this year, she didn't play much last year but she had a great spring season where she worked her tail off. But when it comes to awards, I'd rather have a national championship."

The Mystics still have plenty to do before a national title enters the conversation, and it starts this weekend with the Northwest Plains District Championship match.

BSC will face off against Central Community College-Columbus, a regular in the District Championship matches and a much tougher team than its 17-19 record indicates.

"(Central Community College-Columbus)'s record isn't where ours is, but they play tougher teams, more nationally ranked teams down there," Kuether said. "They're playing some of the best teams in the nation week in and week out, so we have to be ready for what they can do and make sure we can match it."

Unlike the region playoffs, the District tournament is a best-of-three competition. The winner advances to the national tournament.

That gives the competitors a little bit of leeway in case of a down game. Not that Kuether thinks his team will be looking ahead.

"They're a scrappy team," Kuether said. "They play hard and they play together. We have to bring our A game, and if they bring their A game, we'll see which of us is better."

It took last year's NDSCS team three games to beat Central-Columbus, so the Mystics know there's still plenty of talent there.

But it's not like the Mystics are lacking in talent either, and they have prided themselves on being an all-North Dakota team this year.

"It's fun to take our team elsewhere and have us feel like it's us as North Dakotans against the world," Kuether said. "The girls are excited to go and show what they can do."

Excitement, and energy in general, has been a crucial part of BSC's 31-4 season. Continuing that is key.

"We want the same things we started with in August," he said. "High energy and high effort. As long as we keep communication high and our energy high, we shouldn't have to worry about our skills, those will just fall into place."