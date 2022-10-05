Bismarck State sweeps Dawson at homecoming match

Home-court advantage can count for a lot.

Bismarck State got a taste of how much when they dominated Dawson Community College at the Armory Wednesday evening in a 3-0 sweep, 25-6, 25-15, 25-13.

"We've been working on keeping the same attitude, the same energy, no matter if it's practice, no matter if it's the best team in our conference," Mystics head coach Kyle Kuether said. "Tonight we came out and played well."

The first time Bismarck State and Dawson met this year, BSC needed five sets to beat the Buccaneers on Dawson's home turf.

This time around was a little easier, what with it being Homecoming at the Armory and a large Mystics-supporting crowd in attendance.

"Dawson's a tough place for us to go and play at," Kuether said. "I don't know what it is. They have a rowdy crowd, so any time we go to Dawson, it's going to be a battle. We watched film and knew what we didn't do well last time, and we did a good job of not getting ourselves into those same situations."

Bismarck State ensured the Bucs never left the starting blocks in set one, racing out to a giant lead that eventually led to their 19-point victory.

"It's a double-edged sword (to have sets like that)," Kuether said. "We play without pressure, which can be good, but we also sometimes need that pressure to push us. Getting out to a big lead, you can play and have fun. It can be good for that game, but might not be great overall."

A match in which most of Bismarck State's roster played at least a few points in wasn't dominated offensively by any player in particular, but that's a good sign for the future, according to Kuether.

"We have our starters and our non-starters, but if you come to a practice, you wouldn't know which was which," he said. "Something we've worked on the last few weeks is playing the same no matter who is next to you.

"We preach not having a No. 1 or No. 2 hitter, but the mindset of not forcing stuff, that's something last year that ended our season early, we were trying to force the ball to certain players."

Morgan Wheeler was the lone Mystics player in double digits for kills with 10.

Wheeler was capably assisted offensively by Paige McAllister (eight kills, two blocks and a dig), Myranda Reiss (eight kills, two blocks), and Jenna Rust (nine kills and a dig).

"We've been working on making everyone a threat this year," Kuether said. "It starts in practice, and having that mindset in practice, then when you have it in practice, it's easy to put it on the floor."

Set two was much closer early on, but Bismarck never dropped its lead and after being up just two points at 11-9, went on a 14-6 run to close out the match for the nearest Dawson would get to winning a set.

After set two, a longer break allowed the Bismarck State homecoming king and queen to be announced, with Rust being selected as one of the honorees.

"The more things we can do to get student interaction is awesome," Kuether said. "Everything student life is doing, the more student engagement we get, the more fun of an atmosphere we can get in here."

Dawson, who had yet to lead after more than five points had been put on the board in the first two sets, took advantage of some Bismarck State mistakes in the third set to hold a two-point edge on several occasions.

That was no problem for the Mystics, who settled themselves down and quickly tied the match up at nine apiece before closing out the set on yet another monster run, this time a 16-4 mark.

"Had a little hiccup at the beginning of the third set," Kuether said. "Overall, the energy and effort, the energy and effort have to be consistent, and it has been this whole week. We reminded the girls they needed to do the little things well, the things the crowd doesn't see.

"The little things turn into the big things, so if we do the little things well, it goes from there and we play better. We can't take Dawson lightly, because they can come back and play well."

In a night where not much went right and they committed more than a dozen hitting errors and 18 other point-costing mistakes, the Buccaneers were led offensively by Natalie Edgar's four kills.

Rhianna Hawkins had three kills, Alaina Woods had three kills and a block and Mayson Moore had a pair of service aces.

But whenever Dawson would break up a run, Kuether's crew would settle back in and break the Dawson run almost immediately.

With their winning streak now at 11 games, Bismarck State has a huge rematch on Monday.

Mon-Dak powerhouse NDSCS, which swept the Mystics in one of Bismarck State's two losses this season, comes to the Armory Monday evening.

Kuether has an approach planned out for the match that could settle which team earns the No. 1 seed in the playoffs later this month.

"Number one, we can't look at Monday as a payback game," he said. "We didn't play well when we went there, that's just the facts. We have to treat it like just another Mon-Dak game, we want to bring in the same attitude and energy.

"As long as we bring the same energy and effort, hopefully we have the same result."