Bismarck State sweeps Dakota College-Bottineau

In the sweltering confines of Bismarck State's Armory gymnasium, the undefeated Mystics and Lumberjacks of Dakota College-Bottineau did battle Wednesday night.

Only Bismarck State succeeded in keeping their record perfect, enduring charges and runs from the Lumberjacks, not to mention the heat, in a 3-0 sweep, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17.

"We were pushed in aspects we haven't been pushed in yet," Bismarck State sophomore hitter Reile Payne said. "We faced a big block, something we haven't faced all year, so tonight was a good step to see what we need to work on and get better at."

The first set was the closest of the three.

Bismarck State took a lead that stretched as far as 18-12 at one point, before the Lumberjacks stormed back and took a 20-18 lead.

"We were pushed," Bismarck State head coach Kyle Kuether said. "Bottineau is definitely the best blocking team we have faced so far, and also the best serving team we have faced so far. The things we talked about prior to the game, I think we did a good job at, but there were things we were exposed to tonight that we need to improve on."

Bottineau's charge into the lead lead came in part because Bismarck State was having a hard time both with Bottineau's block, led in large part by Karyssa Watson, Koylynn Gulliford, and Tenielle Chapman-Goodluck, and their powerful service.

"Bottineau's serves, they have hard deep floats, hard drop balls, we don't see that a lot," Payne said. "It's a good thing to see this early in the season, so we can work on it."

Trusting his team, Kuether held on to his timeouts, and his squad finally broke the Bottineau run.

"Our team got calm, cool and collected, we all realized we were fine and we just needed to take a breath," Payne said. "We'd get better, we just needed to get the point and then get up a set. (Kyle) knows we are capable of figuring things out, fixing the things we need to fix, and if he gives us the time to fix it, we'll fix it."

Payne and the Mystics dragged themselves back into the set, tying the action up at 23, before winning the final two points to take a 1-0 lead on the Lumberjacks.

"We were pushed a little more than we have been," Kuether said. "When that happens, you can get a little hesitant or shaky with everyday, routine stuff. They need to go through runs like that, because you can't call timeouts in every situations, you can't always have your coach saving you.

"Our captains needed to pull the team together and they did a good job."

DCB and Bismarck State fought back and forth in set two, with numerous ties and lead changes between the teams, as well as a few lengthy rallies between the teams."

After the Mystics tied the game at 16 apiece, they reeled off a 9-2 run, keyed in part by an excellent service run from sophomore Morgan Wheeler that included a pair of service aces that forced Bottineau head coach Valerie Rivera to call a timeout, to sink the Lumberjacks into a 2-0 set deficit.

"Sets like set two, they test your mental toughness, because when you have short rallies, it's easy to say, 'Oh, it's done,'" Payne said. "Then when you have long rallies, it's hard to stay mentally tough and stay disciplined on defense and hitting."

"When it came down to it, our leaders on the team stepped up when we needed points and started to just play," Kuether said. "When it got to crunch time, our leaders stepped up and took control, which is good, it's just something where we need to have that mentality throughout the entire match."

Mistakes had hindered the Mystics in both of the first two sets, but in the third, a heavier glimpse of the team that had lost just a single set into Wednesday's action poked through.

Bottineau managed to tie the game at three early, but the Mystics, behind Payne's 14 kills and 10 from sophomore Jenna Rust, took command of the action.

"We weren't going to sub anyone in, we're not going to change the lineup, we need this game to get back to where we've been at," Kuether said. "I challenged them to play as a team, and they were on the right track in the third set. I'm happy we ended playing like we did in the third (set) as opposed to how we played in the first (set)."

Offense wasn't all that was important in set three, according to Payne.

"We got some key saves on defense," she said. "We got key ups from Eden (Schlinger), from Morgan (Wheeler), from everyone. We started to play as a group like we know we can."

Bismarck State forced Bottineau to call both of their timeouts to try and halt BSC's charge towards its seventh straight win, but to no avail.

With the final point, an emphatic kill from Rust, Bismarck State earned their largest lead of the match, an eight-point buffer at 25-17, to earn their second conference win of the season.

"The win feels good," Payne said. "We still need to raise the bar and get better in a lot of aspects."

"We were exposed a little tonight," Kuether said. "It's a good thing in the long run, because now we know what we have to work on in the long run, especially before we play Bottineau again."

The ever-busy Mystics have a busy weekend ahead of them.

Traveling to Fort Dodge, Iowa, the Mystics will take part in the Iowa Central Tournament, facing Lincoln Land Community College, Fort Scott Community College, Illinois Central College, and Iowa Central Community College.

"We don't just get the win by stepping on the court," Kuether said. "This weekend should be fun, tonight's match was a perfect match to set us up for (the tournament). We'll face different teams than we're used to, some bigger blockers, some quicker offenses, so it's good we got pushed tonight so we know if we don't bring it this weekend, we'll come back with four losses."