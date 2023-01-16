 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck State standout to continue volleyball career

PAYNE SIGNS WITH OTTAWA, KAN.

Bismarck State standout outside hitter Reile Payne will continue her volleyball career after leaving the Mystics, as she signed a letter of intent to play at Ottawa University in Kansas.

Payne was a first-team All-Mon-Dak Conference and all-Region XIII player in the 2022 season, providing a huge hand in the Mystics advancing to the NJCAA Division II national tournament.

Payne finished her Mystics career with 412 kills, 364 digs and 42 blocks with a .236 hitting percentage.

The Ottawa Braves, Payne's new team, ranked No. 22 in the NAIA and qualified for their national tournament as well.

Payne joins Mystics teammate Eden Schlinger in moving to a four-year university, as Schlinger signed with Black Hills State.

