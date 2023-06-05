BSC is bringing back wrestling.

More than a generation after Brock Lesnar won a national championship wearing a Mystics singlet before the program was shut down, Bismarck State College will reboot what Athletic Director Myron Schulz calls one of the school's "premier athletic programs."

It won't happen right away. BSC wrestling will return for the 2024-25 school year, allowing Schulz to hire a coach and a roster to be re recruited. Schulz hopes to have a coach in place before USA Nationals at the Fargodome in mid-July.

Resurrecting wrestling at BSC has been about a year in the making, Schulz said. It also could be a two-for-one deal. Schulz said adding a women's program eventually is the goal.

"We had some alumni mixers and people started talking with Dr. Jensen about the interest out there and the legacy of the program," Schulz said regarding BSC President Doug Jensen, a former wrestler himself. "The whole thing came down to, how could we do it? The more we kept talking, the more we were able to find our way around potential obstacles and the more we looked at it, we really thought it was a good fit."

The main obstacles were facilities and finding a conference. The second one is taken care of; they'll compete in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference, which includes Minnesota North College-Itasca, Minnesota West (Worthington), Northland (East Grand Forks), Ridgewater (Willmar) and Rochester.

"We needed to know, who are we gonna wrestle?" Schulz said. "We had to find a conference that would accept us."

Facility-wise, the Armory is already pretty much tapped during the winter season, but they expect to have an agreement worked out with an in-town facility soon. From there, the school hopes to have on-campus facility upgrades in the "near future."

"You start adding up the costs and the perceived challenges and it is daunting, but we were pretty committed to finding a way to make it work," Schulz said. "We're excited. For us, this is a pretty natural fit."

BSC has a rich wrestling history.

The program produced 10 national champions, the first in 1964 by Roger Kelly. The 1970s produced titlists in Gary Hoffman twice in 1973 and 1974, Rhett Hilzendeger (1974), Robin Ayres (1976), Dale Anderson (1977), Ken Ness (1978), David Reimnitz (1978) and Marc Larson (1979). Mike Blaske won in 1982 before Lesnar wrestled the final match in 1998, winning the heavyweight title at the Bismarck Event Center Feb. 29, 1998. Lesnar followed with a heavyweight championship at the University of Minnesota before gaining international fame in pro wrestling and mixed martial arts. Wrestling was dropped shortly after for budget reasons.

"What Brock Lesnar went on to do is pretty incredible, but the history of the program goes all the way back to the 1950s," said Schulz, a BSC alum.

Bismarck has been a wrestling hotbed dating back that far and it continues stronger than ever today.

"You look at all the youth programs that are flourishing and how that has translated to all of the success with the high school teams. You have girls wrestling really emerging and growing rapidly," Schulz said. "Around the region, places like New Salem, Napoleon, Carrington are really strong Class B programs, and with what we offer academically in ag programs, hands-on training, I think it's going to be appealing to a pretty broad swath of high school kids in the area."

Several of the most accomplished wrestling coaches also have BSC roots, including Dave Mellen (Mandan), Vern Brew (St. Mary’s), Mike Schaff (Bismarck), Scot Knowlen (Bismarck), Jeff Schumacher (Bismarck) and Ken Gabriel (Century).

As for the new Mystics' coach, Schulz is hoping to get somebody familiar with the Bismarck wrestling scene. A first-year roster of between 20 and 25 wrestlers is the target.

"We hope to have someone sooner rather than later," Schulz said. "Part of the reason we're announcing a year-and-a-half out is to have the runway for the coach to start recruiting and putting the program together."

Ideally, a women's team is next.

"One of our dreams right now is to find an avenue to hopefully add women's wrestling," Schulz said. "It's a fast-growing sport and since we've done everything once, we should have a good idea of what we're doing to be able to do it again. It seems like a pretty a natural fit for us."