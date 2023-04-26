The Bismarck Quarterback Club has honored two high school athletes and four college standouts as its Athletes of the Year.

Logan Nissley was selected as the High School Female Athlete of the Year. The senior at Century was a three-time all-state selection and three-time Gatorade Player of the Year award winner in basketball. She finished as the career leader in points, steals and three-pointers.

In volleyball, Nissley was a three-time all-state choice and two-time Gatorade Player of the Year honoree. She will play basketball at Nebraska next year. She carried a 4.0 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Brady Korsmo of Bismarck was named the Male High School Athlete of the Year. Korsmo won state titles in cross country and the 1,600-meter run in track. He earned all-state honors twice in cross country.

Korsmo, a member of the National Honor Society with a 4.2 GPA, will compete in track and cross country at Tulsa next year.

Danny Kittner from the University of Mary was named the 4-Year College Male Athlete of the Year. Kittner, a senior wide receiver from Gilbert, Ariz., had 90 catches for 986 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Marauders. Kittner ranked 14th nationally in yards per game at 151.8. He also had two touchdown passes.

Kittner ended his stellar career as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's all-time leader in receiving yards (3,651) and catches (291).

Victoria Murillo from the University of Mary was named the 4-Year College Female Athlete of the Year. From Cancun, Mexico, Murillo won NSIC swimming titles in the 200-, 500-, 1000- and 1650-meter freestyles. She earned first-team All-American honors with an eighth-place finish in the 500 free at the NCAA Division II meet.

Camaryn Beasley from Bismarck State College was named the 2-Year College Female Athlete of the Year. The sophomore setter on the Mystics volleyball team, Beasley earned All-American honors and set single-season program records for assists (2,246) and sets per game (9.94), helping the Mystics to the NJCAA national tournament. She was also named the Mon-Dak and Region 13 MVP.

The Legacy High product owns a 3.98 GPA at BSC and plans to attend NDSU and study biology next year.

United Tribes All-American guard Famous Lefthand was named the 2-Year College Male Athlete of the Year. Lefthand, from Crow Agency, Mont., averaged 23.6 points per game for the Thunderbirds on 49 percent shooting. The Mon-Dak MVP shot 39 percent from three-point range and 89.5 percent on free throws. He also grabbed 4.4 rebounds and dished out 2.1 assists per contest.

The athletes were honored at the Bismarck Quarterback Club's 43rd Annual Banquet on Wednesday night at BSC.