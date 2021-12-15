Bismarck High product Thomas playing pivotal role on Bison defense

After football practice ended Monday night, Brayden Thomas hit the books.

North Dakota State's top sack man, had a final to take.

"It was for this minor I'm finishing up in wellness," the 2016 Bismarck High grad said. "For the future to do some coaching, or possibly some nutrition and training stuff, it will be helpful in those areas."

With his degree in business administration and human resources long since finished (fall of 2020), the 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive end dove deep into football this season, and as he has done academically, he aced the test.

Thomas leads the Bison (12-1) with nine sacks and 13.5 tackles-for-loss heading into Friday night's FCS semifinal showdown against James Madison (12-1). Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Thomas finished second in voting for the Missouri Valley Football Conference's Defensive Most Valuable Player, was named first team All-MVFC and was chosen as a third team FCS All-American. Hardly any of which has sunk in for the team-first Thomas.

"It's kind of a surreal thing," he said. "I have put a lot of work in and a lot of extra time trying to hone my craft.

"I think it all goes back to the coaching I've had at all the different levels, and the support from my family. Those are big reasons I'm in this position today."

Thomas is finishing up his second year in Fargo. He had a solid spring season for the Bison, earning All-MVFC Newcomer status after totaling 25 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks.

This year, however, he's taken it to another level.

His team-leading sack (9) and TFL (13.5) totals are despite missing two games with a left elbow injury. He's had at least one sack in seven games, and one sack in each of the last four contests.

"He's back to throwing guys around," NDSU coach Matt Entz said prior to NDSU's win over Southern Illinois on Dec. 4. "We're sure glad 98's here with us now."

On Saturdays, 98 -- Thomas' number -- can often be found harassing the opposing quarterback. A starting spot was not guaranteed when the season started, but Thomas is rarely taken off the field now.

"I had really high expectations for myself. I've always tried to hold myself to a high standard, but with that being said, the competition and the culture at NDSU demands that from you," Thomas said. "Certainly the guys I practice against have made me a better player. Both in terms of the guys on our defense and our offensive linemen. Those guys are great players."

Despite the statistical successes this season, Thomas said his focus has been on improving.

"I'm always talking with my coaches about what I can do better, that's kind the perspective I have on life. Everything earned, nothing given," Thomas said. "The biggest things have been trying to fine tune my pass rush, getting better at disengaging blocks and trying to focus on what I can read pre-snap. What can I get from backfield indicators that can help me see what's coming my way before the ball is snapped."

NDSU had four players -- tight ends Noah Gindorff, Josh Babicz, offensive lineman Cordell Volson and wide receiver Christian Watson -- invited to postseason all-star games for potential NFL prospects. Surprisingly, Thomas did not get an invite. However, he has drawn interest from the College Gridiron Showcase in Fort Worth, Texas, and there remains a chance the Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas or the Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl could still come calling.

Either way, Thomas' long-range goal is clear -- the NFL. Entz said Monday he expects Thomas to get a shot.

"He's continued to work hard at his craft," Entz said. "As hard as he plays, I know he'll be in (NFL) camp somewhere."

All Thomas is looking for is a chance.

"That's the dream for sure," he said of playing in the NFL. "I just want an opportunity to show what I can do."

It'd be a fitting end to a unique, and winding story. Thomas began his career at the University of Mary in 2016, playing in every game for the Marauders as a true freshman. From there, he transferred to NSIC power Minnesota State-Mankato, where he played in the 2019 NCAA Division II national championship game, where he had a sack and 1.5 tackles-for-loss.

But it all began in Bismarck.

"A lot of my best friends are in Bismarck. I came from Bismarck High School, playing for some of the best high school coaches you could have, and then I've been really fortunate in college to play at some great institutions for coaches that have helped me a ton along the way," he said. "It's been a lot of fun. I don't take any of it for granted."

Before he chases his NFL dream, one goal remains.

"The standard at NDSU is national championships," Thomas said. "JMU is a heckuva program, they've had a ton of success through the years. There's no doubt we're going to have to be at our best on Friday night."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.