"Better Than Your Record Bowl" Saturday at the bowl

It's the "Better Than Your Record Bowl" today at the bowl.

The University of Mary has played most of the top teams in the Northern Sun and could've won them all, except one.

MSU-Moorhead is in a similar spot. The Dragons don't have as many close losses as the Marauders, but they have one more win and they too have played a tough schedule.

"They do a really good job. Their kids play hard. They're definitely better than their record," U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said of the 2-5 Dragons.

Same is true of the Marauders, who led unbeaten and 12th-ranked Sioux Falls 27-13 in the third quarter last Saturday. The Cougars scored the last 28 points of the game, the final 14 in the last four minutes, for a 41-27 victory.

"We wore down," Bagnell said. "Our kids played really hard. We did a lot of good things. Some injuries have taken a toll on our depth and against a team that big, that physical and that good, it's tough to sustain a really high level of play for 60 minutes.

"Those 2- and 3-yard runs in the first half started to become 7 and 8 yards in the second half. That's what Sioux Falls does to you."

Defensive back Ty-Rhae Gibson (INT, 4 tackles), defensive tackle Caden Green (five tackles) and linebacker Mason Phillips (4 tackles) -- all underclassmen -- got high marks for their play against the Cougars.

Offensively, Luke Bodine (4-42, 1 TD) continued his strong sophomore season.

"He's kind of an unsung hero for us," Bagnell said of Bodine, who has three TD grabs on the campaign. "We ask him to do a lot. He's doing a really good job."

Quarterback Logan Nelson threw four touchdown passes after being a game-time decision due to injury. He's been able to practice more this week.

Moorhead has a big-armed quarterback of its own in freshman Jack Strand, who is averaging 229 yards per game and completing 68 percent of his passes.

"They have a really talented quarterback with a really strong arm," Bagnell said. "He can push the ball down the field."

The Dragons have been outscored 215-123, but it's deceiving.

"What's hurt them is they'll get a drop or incompletion on first down. Then a sack on second down and then it's third and long," Bagnell said. "They're super, super dangerous. They have good players."

Among them are two of the leading receivers in the Northern Sun – Gage Florence (59-575 5 TDs) and Ryan Bieberdorf (29-420 3 TDs) and the NSIC’s leading tackler in linebacker Josiah Behm (66). Defensive back Jake Bettcher is tied for the second-most interceptions with three.

Neither team will lack for motivation. It's homecoming for the Marauders and a trophy game. Moorhead has won the last six meetings in the Battle For the Paddle. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

"Our goals never change," Bagnell said. "Go 1-0 each week. Have a 3.0 team GPA and win the trophy games. It's been a while since we've had the Paddle."