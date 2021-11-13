Bemidji State too much for Marauders in the snow

Bad weather could not slow down Bemidji State's high-powered offense on Saturday.

Neither could the University of Mary defense.

The Beavers exploded for 695 yards, despite temps in the 30s and occasional snow, in a 62-40 victory over the Marauders at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Bemidji State improved to 9-2 and sealed an NCAA Division II playoff berth with the win. The Marauders ended the season at 4-7, their most wins since the 2014 campaign.

"We've made a lot of strides, but we're still not where we need to be," University of Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said. "We're proud of the way our guys competed all season, just disappointed we didn't play a little better today."

The two teams combined for 1,204 yards of offense. U-Mary quarterback Logan Nelson capped a stellar season with 465 yards passing and six touchdowns, to add to his single-season record in both categories.

Wide receiver Danny Kittner capped off a certain All-American season with a monster performance against the Beavers. The junior from Gilbert, Ariz., broke his own school records with 19 catches and 284 yards. Kittner, who leads all levels of the NCAA in catches, yards, and touchdowns, reeled in scoring tosses of 61, 23, 11 and 17, the last one coming on the final play of the game.

Kittner's 1,723 receiving yards set a new single-season Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference record.

Luke Little capped his stellar senior season with nine catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns, giving him an even 20 on the season.

However, the Marauders were unable to keep up in what amounted to a defense-optional track meet.

Brandon Alt, who had thrown 14 interceptions coming into the game, slung it around for 435 yards on 23 completions. He had four touchdown passes.

"Two best quarterbacks in the conference and they both played well," Bagnell said.

The Beavers also ran the ball effectively. Sage Booker needed just 21 carries to pile up 155 yards, including two touchdown runs.

The Beavers averaged 9.1 yards per play.

"They're an explosive offense," Bagnell said. "A big key for us was we needed to keep them in front of us, but we weren't able to do that well enough."

Defensively, Bemidji State registered five sacks.

