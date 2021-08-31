Beck leads local contingent looking to help Marauders turn it around

Former Saber Diamonte Stugelmeyer is one of four running backs that will see major time alongside senior quarterback Logan Nelson. D-I transfer from Central Florida Dave Small tops the depth chart at running back. Jakim McKinney and Dorian McAllister also have big-play potential. Jesse Forknell, a former all-state quarterback at Fargo Davies, who started his college career at D-II power Minnesota State-Mankato, backs up Nelson. Forknell has four years of eligibility remaining.

Sam Harris, a St. Mary's High grad who spent two seasons at MSU-Moorhead before transferring back home to play for the Marauders, earned the starting spot at right guard.

Having local players is nice, but being able to produce takes precedent.

"You have to play well no matter where you're from and that's the way it should be," said Beck who played in all 11 games for the Marauders in 2019. "Our main goal is to win. We have a lot of guys that can play college football and play well. It's really competitive. That makes everyone better."

The Marauders face Wayne State Thursday night at 6 p.m. It's their first game since Nov. 16, 2019. Beck said anticipation is high and any nervous energy is long gone.

"We're super excited to play a game. We've had long days throughout camp both from the physical part but also the mental preparation," he said. "We're confident and optimistic about the work we've put in over the last two years. We've made a lot of strides and I feel like we're ready for the season."

