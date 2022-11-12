Beavers top Marauders in the bitter cold

Dave Small Jr.'s objective Saturday at the Bowl made plenty of sense, yet considering his position, was going to be impossible.

The Marauders' All-NSIC running back wanted to stay off the rock-hard turf as much as possible.

"Every time you hit the turf it hurts, that's why the goal is to not hit the turf," said Small.

Small, originally from Lauderhill, Fla., where the temperature was 81 degrees on Saturday, fully embraced the winter weather, which dumped two feet of snow on the Bowl's playing surface. Only near around-the-clock snow removal efforts Thursday and Friday made the game possible.

"This really was the first game where I got the whole North Dakota experience. The cold, the snow, I loved it," said Small, who gave the Marauders two terrific seasons at tailback. "This was a tough day for the seniors. Obviously, we wanted it to go different today and this season, but sometimes things don't go the way you want. I wouldn't trade it for anything. I loved playing with these guys and our coaches."

Small ran for 63 yards and a touchdown in his final game, but powerhouse Bemidji State sailed to its ninth straight win to clinch a home NCAA Division II playoff game next weekend.

It took real toughness to suit up Saturday. Game time temperature was 3 degrees. The mercury peaked at 5 degrees and was just 2-above zero when the final horn sounded with a 51-14 victory for 21st-ranked Bemidji State.

Brandon Alt, Bemidji State's soon-to-be All-American quarterback, kept referencing one word in playing through the bone-jarring cold.

"It's a blast. You have to block it out. It's kind of like when you were a kid on the playground," said Alt, who completed 12 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns. "It's like we say, we're from Bemidji. We get this weather almost every day in the winter. It's nothing to us. This was a blast today. It really was."

Wide receiver Brendan Beaulieu, another lock All-American, was one of four players to catch touchdown passes for the Beavers, who lost their first two games of the season, but have won all nine since.

"You start out 0-2 and from there, every game is a playoff game. You lose and you're done," said Alt. "It's been the same approach every week: go 1-0. It's worked for us and we're not going to change anything now."

The Beavers scored the first 27 points on Saturday and never looked back, getting touchdowns from four different players in the opening quarter.

It was a slightly bittersweet victory for Alt, who was recruited to Bemidji State from Cottage Grove, Minn., by Marauders head coach Craig Bagnell, the offensive coordinator for the Beavers at the time.

"I love him like a stepdad. He came to my house to recruit me. My family loves him. He's one of the main reasons I went to Bemidji," Alt said of Bagnell. "I wish him nothing but the best at Mary. He's going to do great things here. No doubt in my mind."

The Marauders had 40 more yards than the Beavers in the first half, but trailed 35-14. A late second-quarter possession could have made it a two-score game at the break, but the drive stalled out inside the Bemidji 10 yard line.

The home team could not get anything going in the second half. The Marauders were held to 35 yards over the final 30 minutes. Bemidji State's defense had six sacks, three by Zollie Kaplan.

Senior quarterback Logan Nelson scored on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter for the Marauders, but took a big hit and did not return. Devyn Charles, another senior, had a team-high eight tackles.

For Small and 23 others seniors, it was their final game for the Marauders, who started the season with high expectations, but were undone by close losses. Six of their nine defeats were by eight points or less.

"We were excited to play today no matter how cold it was. Every chance you get to come out and compete with your brothers is a great day," said Small, who finished his career with more than 1,600 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. "For me personally, it was a great adventure. The coaches and players welcomed me with open arms. It's been a great experience here. I loved it. Their future here for these guys is definitely bright."