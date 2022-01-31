Tight game slips away from Mystics

Two teams have combined to account for Bismarck State College's women's basketball team's four losses this season. The first, understandably, is powerhouse North Dakota State College of Science.

The second is Williston State, which won the regular season series between the two teams 2-1 by beating the Mystics 88-86 Monday evening at the BSC Armory.

"They match up with us well, the matchups are there," Mystics head coach Thai Haggin said. "They play similarly to us. College basketball is a lot about how teams match up against each other, and that's how it is."

First-half action was split between the two teams, as a crisp, shot-hitting Bismarck State squad ran out to a 23-13 lead after the first 10 minutes.

That was followed by an opportunistic Tetons squad running off a 24-14 second quarter to level the game at 37 a side into the halftime break.

"We were hitting shots (in the first quarter)," Haggin said. "And (Williston State) was missing shots. Basketball is a game of ups and a game of downs."

The Mystics surged to a 57-48 lead on a three-pointer by Ashton Kinnebrew, but Williston State tightened up its defense in response. After Kinnebrew was forced to the sidelines with her third foul, the Tetons went on a 14-4 run over the final 4:09 of third-quarter to take a 62-61 lead into the fourth quarter.

"When we came into the locker room, we talked about the pick-and-roll in different situations and how to defend it," Haggin said. "They came out and responded. Sometimes the ball doesn't fall your way. It isn't a lack of hustle or a lack of effort, sometimes the ball just doesn't fall your way."

After Kaity Hove made a layup to give the Mystics an 83-81 lead in the fourth quarter, Tetons guard Emily Kurkowski hoisted and made a three-pointer from closer to half-court than the basket she was shooting at to give her team a one-point lead.

"The next time we play them, we have to go back to the drawing board and use a different technique (in defending against Williston State's pick-and-roll game)," Haggin said. "We pressured the ball well, but we lost track of some shooters at times."

A couple late free throws by Kinnebrew gave the Mystics their final lead of the evening at 85-84. Horrible ball-luck and four free-throws by the Tetons later, the Mystics stared down an 88-85 deficit.

"Some of those hustle plays we were on the floor and the ball didn't bounce our way," Haggin said. "Sometimes if you're a player and giving it your all, if you end up on the ground and those types of play happen, it can defeat you a little."

Kinnebrew was fouled before she could put up a three-point attempt, and made the first of her two free shots. After a timeout, the Tetons grabbed the rebound on the ensuing free throw miss.

The Mystics were awarded the ball after a steal attempt bounced out of bounds, but the in-bounds pass was errant, giving the ball back to the Tetons with less than a second remaining.

"I told the girls, it's OK to experience situational basketball," Haggin said. "It helps you at the end of the season. These are growing pains, and you want to be playing your best at the end of the season.

"When you wake up the next morning after a win, you still have to find a way to get better. When you lose, you have to find a way to get better the next day. The outcome is the same."

Kurkowski led all scorers in the game with 21 points on 8-16 shooting, including four made threes on eight attempts.

Five Mystics hit double digits, with Kinnebrew's 17 on 5-9 shooting leading the pack.

"We all had our moments, each player had their moment on the floor tonight," Haggin said. "That's what makes us a team. As a whole, everybody had their moment where they shined."

BSC 81, WSC 76

A three-pointer by Carson Lamp, a jump shot bucket from Jaden Mitzel, and a pair of free throws from Seth Nelson and Garrick Baines allowed Bismarck State to pull away late on Williston State and earn an 81-76 victory.

With the game tied at 72, and the clock ticking under three minutes, Lamp's three pointer gave the Mystics a 75-72 lead. While the Tetons would get within a point twice at 75-74 and 77-76, the visitors would not regain the lead.

Jaden Hamilton made seven of his 10 shot for a team-high 17 points for the Mystics.

Clovis Gallon of the Tetons scored 19 points on 7-12 shooting and a 4-4 night at the charity stripe.

Bismarck State College led 45-40 at the half despite the Tetons shooting nearly 60 percent from the floor (14-24) and Williston State having a 15-4 lead over the Mystics at the 13:50 mark.

Bismarck's largest lead of the evening was eight early in the second half, when they had a 51-43 lead on the Tetons.

With the victory, BSC earned a season sweep over the Tetons, winning 108-98 at home and 87-74 on the road.

The Mystics are back in action on Thursday at Dakota College-Bottineau.

