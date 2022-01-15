U-Mary basketball teams swept by Augustana

Augustana proved why their men's team is ranked in Class II basketball with a dominant 80-59 win over the U-Mary Marauders Saturday.

U-Mary was only outscored 32-30 in the second half, but a red-hot-shooting Vikings squad gave themselves more than enough cushion in the first half.

Augustana shot a scalding 61 percent on 17-28 attempts in the first half, including making seven of their 12 three-point attempts. Augustana also made seven of eight free throws, and led 48-29 after the first 20 minutes of play.

Isaac Fink had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Adam Dykman had 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two blocks for the 23rd-ranked Vikings.

Jacob Jackson and Kai Huntsberry both broke double figures for the Marauders. Jackson had a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double, and Huntsberry notched 15 points.

AUGUSTANA 83, U-MARY 75

A tight contest in three of the fourth quarters went the way of the visitors, as Augustana used a 23-15 edge in the third to ride out an eight-point win over the Marauder women's basketball team.

The teams were knotted up at 35 at halftime, and both scored 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Three Vikings starters made it to double figures; Jennifer Aadland had a 22/11 points/rebounds double-double, Vishe' Rabb had 18 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, and Lauren Sees had 17 points, nine boards and three assists.

U-Mary also broke three scorers into double figures. Megan Voit had a game-high 24 while adding three rebounds and five dimes, and Ryleigh Wacha and Lexie Schneider both dropped home 12 points while combining for nine rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal.

UP NEXT

U-Mary plays home doubleheaders next weekend against Concordia-St. Paul on Friday and MSU-Mankato on Saturday. The women tip off first against CUSP, with gametime scheduled for 5:30, while the men will play somewhere around 7:30 p.m.

The MSU-Mankato games are set for 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. next Saturday, with the women starting the day off and the men taking the nightcap.

