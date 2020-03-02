Ball, Brown, Hanson, Berg earn all-state hockey honors

Three players from the state champion Bismarck Blizzard girls hockey team have earned all-state honors.

Senior forward Riley Ball, freshman forward Madison Brown and junior Paige Hanson, who played forward and defense for the Blizzard, were selected to the 15-player team.

Ball capped her stellar career with 29 goals, second-most in the state, and 31 assists in leading Bismarck to its sixth straight state championship. The Blizzard defeated Fargo Davies 2-0 in the state championship game on Saturday in Fargo.

Brown led the state in goals (31), assists (37) and points (68) in her second straight banner season. Brown had 25 goals and 40 points as an eighth-grader in 2018-19.

Hanson finished with 20 points, including seven goals, despite being moved from up front to the back during the season. Bismarck outscored its opponents 136-35 on the campaign.

Mandan which advanced to the state tournament this season was represented by freshman Maci Berg. Despite playing defense, Berg tied for the lead in points for the Braves with 21, including 14 goals. The Braves finished the season with a record of 10-14, five more victories than the previous winter.

Fargo Davies had the most players named to the team with four – forwards Faith Morris and Olivia Opheim, Paige Hanson (defense) and goalie Kennedy Cook.

