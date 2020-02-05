Bagnell, Marauders unveil 45-player recruiting class

Craig Bagnell, University of Mary head football coach, unveiled his biggest, and what he believes is his best recruiting class on Wednesday.

Highlighted by Legacy High quarterback Rhett Clements, the No. 1 QB on the Marauders’ board, Bagnell and his staff netted 45 new players on national signing day. The final 2020 tally likely will surpass 50 as recruiting never truly ends.

Due to typical offseason attrition, the 2020 class needed to be larger. The roster of returners stands at 61 with spring football just over one month away (March 9).

“There were eight guys we let go. It was time for them to move on. They didn’t want to practice hard, didn’t want to work hard, didn’t want to go to class and those are diseases to your culture, diseases to your team,” Bagnell said. “There were six other guys that left because this wasn’t for them.

“People hear coaches talk about culture and maybe roll their eyes, but it’s a big deal, it really is. This class of student-athletes we’re bringing into our program understand that and we’re excited to have them.”

It was more than just quantity, however. This class, Bagnell’s third as head coach but only second with a full recruiting cycle, also brings quality.