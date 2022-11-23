Bagnell, Marauders turn the page after season of close losses

Last weekend, Minnesota State-Mankato, Winona State and Wayne State played NCAA Division II playoff games.

The University of Mary football team played all three teams in September, losing by a combined 16 points.

Narrow losses were the unfortunate theme of the season for the Marauders, who opened the 2022 campaign with playoff hopes of their own. Instead, close losses mounted early and injuries did so late, leading ultimately to a frustrating fall.

"We're close, but close isn't good enough," Marauders head coach Craig Bagnell said. "It's not a pity party-type deal. Our guys are hungry. They're eager. They want to be successful and they're ready to get back to work."

For Bagnell and the coaches, that meant hitting the recruiting trail just a couple days after the season ended.

The Marauders graduate 24 seniors. Bagnell hopes to again recruit a full football team, with specific importance on both lines and quarterback. All-American QB Logan Nelson and Avery Gould, another senior, leave just two signal-callers on the roster. Logan Forknell, who showed plenty of promise subbing for Nelson, who battled injuries much of the season, appears entrenched as the returning starter.

"This year, we're going to get two high school quarterbacks we feel really good about," Bagnell said.

The Marauders sustained heavy injuries up front during the season. In fact, their top returning pass rusher -- Tanner Vaughan -- was hurt in fall camp and did not play a snap.

"We need to continue to develop the guys in our program, but depth is what you have to have in our conference," Bagnell said. "We're continuing to work with our administration to build scholarship allotments to add depth within our program.

"You want to be in a position where if a senior gets hurt, then it's not all of a sudden a freshman. When you're comparing an 18-year-old to a 22-year-old, there's a difference there."

Linebacker is another area that needs to be replenished. Their top four tacklers -- Devyn Charles (88), Devin Beck (66), Johnny Tillman (65) and Jamire Jackson (53) -- were seniors. Charles, Beck and Jackson are linebackers.

On the flip side, they're in good shape at wide receiver, running back and defensive back. That's despite losing an all-timer in All-American wide receiver Danny Kittner and two-time All-NSIC tailback Dave Small Jr.

With legitimate NFL hopes, Kittner is the process of hiring an agent. During the season, 25 NFL teams had reps through the U-Mary facilities to see Kittner in person. Bagnell said they're trying to get Kittner an invite to one of the four major postseason bowl games -- Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl, NFLPA Collegiate Bowl or Hula Bowl.

"I think he's earned the right to play in one of those bigger bowls to compete against the best guys in the country," Bagnell said. "Danny's a great football player, great kid. He's going to be in a (NFL) camp somewhere. It's just a matter of where."

Kittner, Small and Ty'Rhae Gibson earned All-NSIC honors last week, a prestigious award voted on by the league's coaches.

"Dave got here and was young-man Dave. He hadn't had a million reps yet. Now he's old-man Dave," Bagnell said. "He did a really good job for us."

Gibson, and his twin brother Ty'Rese, are now both All-NSIC defensive backs. Ty'Rese earned the award last year. More importantly, both return next season.

"Rhae comes to my office a lot to check on me. Most people come to my office with a problem. Rhae just comes to chat," Bagnell said. "With all three of those guys, Danny, Dave and Rhae, you ask any of them, they'd rather have a few more wins (than awards)."

That is the objective as the long college football offseason begins for 80 returning players looking ahead to spring ball.

"I met with every one of our players and we had a lot of really good conversations," Bagnell said. "Are you committed to becoming a better person and the best player you can be for our program? Are you doing everything necessary to get better that day? And it's not just players, it's us coaches too. It's a program thing.

"We're not where we want to be. We're turning the page and going back to work."