Bagnell, Marauders try to maintain momentum on the recruiting trail

Coming off its best season in several years, the recruiting trail was a more receptive place for University of Mary head football coach Craig Bagnell and his staff.

The Marauders' 4-7 record, their best since 2015, was literally a few plays from being 7-4, or better. Selling that to prospective recruits made for a more enticing pitch.

"Guys see the projection of the program, where it was and where it's going and when you're talking about the things that matter to kids, when you can point to positive results on the field, it makes it easier for them to buy in," Bagnell said. "Obviously, fit still matters a ton. We want good kids who love football and are willing to work, because they're going to work hard here."

Bagnell, along with defensive coordinator Ben Davis and offensive coordinator Mark Martin, along with the rest of the staff, secured a 32-player class, which was released on Wednesday. The Marauders cast a wide net with players coming from 12 states, topped with six each from North Dakota and Arizona.

"It's a great day for the program, it's a great day for the school and a great day for the young men we have coming," said Bagnell, who noted recruiting for the 2023 class begins Monday. "We're excited to bring in the group that we did."

Signing an entire team by position is typically the goal, but with so many players returning next season -- the Marauders lose just one starter on offense -- they were more targeted in their approach. Key areas were bolstering the defensive line (7) and linebacking (5) units.

One of the linebackers, Ben Mansmith, of Century High, was a key target.

"With where he's at physically and his talent level, he's a kid you could see out there earlier," Bagnell said. "We're excited to keep him here in town."

Among the 28 freshmen, wide receiver Traivon "Tray" Dyson also could push for early playing time, but it won't be easy. The Marauders return All-American Danny Kittner and several other talented pass-catchers, although fellow All-American Luke Little is off to chase his pro dream. Little, who will graduate with an MBA this spring, had a tryout in front of pro scouts last month in Texas.

"Tray is dynamic. He's different," Bagnell said of Dyson, who drew interest from other NSIC schools. "He's long, he can run, he's a kid that could push people because he's explosive."

Four junior college players should make immediate contributions and two are already on campus. Offensive lineman Isaiah Issendorf, a Fargo Davies product, who started his college career at Northern State, played for his dad (Eric) at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton last season. The Wildcats went 9-1 and were ranked No. 2 in the country.

Xavier Lewis, a defensive lineman, also is on campus after transferring in from Modesto Junior College in California.

Jordan Duson, a defensive lineman, and Korvin Feagins, originally from Hawaii, join the Marauders from Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif. Feagins earned all-conference honors as a defensive back last season.

Other notable additions include running back Easton Frey from Turtle Lake, N.D. Frey ran for over 1,300 for former Marauders great Grant Singer at Central McLean last fall. The lone quarterback in the class is Nyic'Quavaion "Quay" Willis from Las Vegas. Ellis played just five games the last two years after having his junior season canceled due to the pandemic. Ellis carries a 4.2 grade point average. He'll get to learn under Logan Nelson for a year. Nelson rewrote the record books for the Marauders last season. They also have a talented backup QB in Jesse Forknell of Fargo Davies.

With recruiting at any level, or any sport, projection is a key piece.

"This class is very athletic. Big frames, long, rangy, to where we can spend time developing these kids," Bagnell said. "Coach (Michael) Silbernagel will these guys and turn them into big, athletic dudes."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

