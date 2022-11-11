Bagnell, Marauders try to dig out, like everyone else

After shoveling for the better part of four hours the last two days, University of Mary head football coach Craig Bagnell came to one conclusion.

"It might be time to invest in a snow blower," Bagnell said.

That wasn't the only digging out he did, either.

Bagnell joined forces with Jim Haussler, Rod Kudrna and the Bismarck Parks and Rec staff in attempting to clear the Community Bowl's playing surface for today's 2 p.m. game against 21st-ranked Bemidji State.

"There was a lot of snow out there, 4-foot drifts in some places," Bagnell said. "Can't thank Jim and Rod and the Bismarck Parks and Rec staff enough. They were still going when I left."

Todd Porter, owner and paramedic of Metro-Area Ambulance Service, Inc., also pitched in, bringing his Bobcat to help in the Herculean effort.

"He's out there doing it for free," Bagnell said. "Just awesome what Todd did to help us out down there."

Bagnell and his friend and former boss, Bemidji State head coach Brent Bolte, considered other options. The Alerus Center in Grand Forks, the Fargodome and moving the game to Bemidji were all potential Plan Bs.

"We were just trying to figure out what the best option was to get the game in," Bagnell said. "It's been an interesting week in a lot of ways."

The Marauders have barely been able to practice this week. An NCAA-mandated day off Tuesday was followed by storm-related issues the rest of the week.

They were able to squeeze in some work Friday, but had to get creative.

"Our players have been great," Bagnell said. "We talk a lot about the things you can control. This week, there was a lot of stuff out of our control."

Bemidji State has a lot on the line today. A win likely clinches a home playoff game next Saturday. The Beavers have two losses, but they're by a combined four points.

"They probably should be undefeated," Bagnell said. "They had some turnovers in the first two games.

"They're really good. They don't have many weaknesses at all."

The Beavers are No. 1 in the Northern Sun in scoring at nearly 40 points per game. Defensively, they allow only 17.

Brandon Alt is having an All-American season at quarterback with almost 3,200 yards passing. He's thrown 29 touchdowns, but has been picked off 12 times.

Wide receiver Brendon Beaulieu leads the NSIC in most statistical categories. He teams with Dhel Duncan-Busby to form the top 1-2 pass-catching duo in the league, similar to what the Marauders had last season with All-Americans Danny Kittner and Luke Little.

"We have to keep them in front of us," Bagnell said. "They're really explosive. They have a lot of 2- and 3-play scoring drives."

Today's game is the final one for 24 Marauder seniors, including Kittner and quarterback Logan Nelson, both 2021 All-Americans.

Wide receiver Jaden Andresen, linebacker Devin Beck, linebacker Sonny Brown, linebacker Devyn Charles, offensive lineman Ronald DiMatteo, linebacker Nate Eschleman, defensive back Marquell Evans, linebacker William Federson, wide receiver Jacob Fray, quarterback Avery Gould, offensive lineman Sam Harris, linebacker Jamire Jackson, kicker Dylan Missoul, wide receiver Brandon Morris, defensive back Toure’ Oliver, wide receiver Riley Potthast, running back Dave Small Jr., defensive back Jacob Thomsen, offensive lineman Nick Thune, defensive back Johnny Tillman, defensive Xzavier Wilkens and long snapper Josh Zakavec will also will suit up one final time.

Andresen, Beck, DiMatteo, Evans, Federson, Fray, Kittner, Nelson, Thomsen and Tillman played their entire careers for the Marauders. Beck, Charles, Kittner and Nelson were captains. Kittner, Nelson and Small Jr. were All-NSIC selections last season.

"Obviously, this is not the season they wanted, but those kids put a ton into the program and I can't thank them enough," Bagnell said. "There are a lot of really, really good kids in that class that are going to go on and do a lot of good things in life."