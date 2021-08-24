Back to normal for Kuether, BSC volleyball team

Bismarck State College's last volleyball season ended just a few months ago.

There was very little normal about it, other than the winning. The Mystics went 17-4 overall and advanced to the region title game, which was played March 31.

Fast forward to tonight and the Mystics are excited to start a new season, in their normal time slot as it were, with a trip to Williston to face the Tetons.

It's the second year for head coach Kyle Kuether, although in many ways, it feels like the first.

"The joke I tell people is that it's my second first year," he said. "Last year, the best way I can put it was, just an anxiety-filled year."

Covid-related regulations made everything complicated.

"For practice, it could only be four girls at a time. For lifting, the same way. Everything was very structured," Kuether said. "Credit the girls, they did the best they could with it, but the whole situation was just difficult."

When practice started a few weeks back, sophomore returners Greta Gibson, Abbi Kopp, Jossi Meyer, Reile Payne and Macy Wetsch were champing at the bit.