Augustana spoils Marauders' home opener

Augustana is off to a 2-0 start at the expense of the two North Dakota teams in the NSIC.
After pounding Minot State last week, the 25th-ranked Vikings came to Bismarck and rolled over the Marauders 43-20 Saturday afternoon at the Bowl.
The home team started fast, getting an interception in the end zone from defensive back Isaiah Pittman, then cashing it in when Logan Nelson capped an 80-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run. The PAT kick by Kevin Powell made it 7-0 Marauders.
Augustana scored the next 30 points of the game and led 30-7 at halftime.
"We started much better," U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said. "We got off to a good start. Scoring first is always a positive, but then we kinda fell into a lull. The defense was on the field too much in the second quarter and they were able to run the ball efficiently."
It was an odd statistical outing for the Marauders, who did have 366 yards of offense, yet had to punt 10 times.
They struggled again on the ground. Their 26 rushing attempts netted just 42 yards. Augustana, on the other hand, ran 36 times for 238 yards, or 6.6 a pop.
"(Mary) is very physical in the secondary. They come down and get after you, so we knew we'd get challenged in the run game and I thought we responded well," said Augustana head coach Jerry Olszewski.
Bagnell said coming into the game this version of the Vikings may be the best he's seen.
"That's a good team. I do think they're a playoff team," he said. "They have a lot of good players and they're well-coached."
Jarod Epperson turned 17 carries into 128 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings. Augie also got a 50-yard touchdown run from Braiden Petersen, his only carry of the game, to start the second quarter and make it 21-7.
"I think our offense and defense complement each other," Olszewski said. "To win on the road in our league, it's not easy. You have to play well in all three phases and I thought we did that for the most part today."
Augustana senior quarterback Kyle Saddler, a three-year starter, threw for 188 yards and a score, completing passes to eight different players. Sean Engel hauled in six balls for 119 yards.
"I think one of the great things about our team is the balance of young and old with talent," Olszewski said. "We have a really good mix of veterans that came back for the extra year, and freshmen that probably aren't quite ready, but did get an extra year to get ready."
Augustana went 9-3 in 2019 and lost in the first of the NCAA Division II playoffs. Olszewski is hoping his team can put together another quality season and they appear to have all the pieces in place to do so.
"I love the kids we have. They choose Augie for all the right reasons," Olszewski said. "We don't lose kids. They stick around, graduate and go on to do great things in life. But for the four-and-a-half-years we have them, we coach the heck out of them."
The Marauders scored two second-half touchdowns, getting one each from standout receivers Danny Kittner and Luke Little.
Kittner had another big game. After 17 catches in week 1, the junior from Gilbert, Ariz., reeled in 10 tosses for 135 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown from backup quarterback Jesse Forknell, a Fargo Davies product, in the fourth quarter.
Little caught seven balls for 108 yards, his straight 100-yard game. Among the seven was a six-yard scoring strike from Nelson with two minutes left in the third quarter.
"They guys aren't quitting obviously," Bagnell said. "For us, it's about playing four quarters. We haven't done that yet, and that's where we need to get."
The Marauders are back on the road next Saturday, making the near 400-mile trip to Marshall, Minn., to face Southwest Minnesota State for their second night game of the season. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
