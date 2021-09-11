Augustana spoils Marauders' home opener

Bagnell said coming into the game this version of the Vikings may be the best he's seen.

"That's a good team. I do think they're a playoff team," he said. "They have a lot of good players and they're well-coached."

Jarod Epperson turned 17 carries into 128 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings. Augie also got a 50-yard touchdown run from Braiden Petersen, his only carry of the game, to start the second quarter and make it 21-7.

"I think our offense and defense complement each other," Olszewski said. "To win on the road in our league, it's not easy. You have to play well in all three phases and I thought we did that for the most part today."

Augustana senior quarterback Kyle Saddler, a three-year starter, threw for 188 yards and a score, completing passes to eight different players. Sean Engel hauled in six balls for 119 yards.

"I think one of the great things about our team is the balance of young and old with talent," Olszewski said. "We have a really good mix of veterans that came back for the extra year, and freshmen that probably aren't quite ready, but did get an extra year to get ready."