Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 9

MYSTICS RANKED 16TH IN POLL

After emerging from their Iowa Central Tourney trip with a 10-1 overall record, the Bismarck State volleyball team was ranked 16th in the latest NJCAA national Division II poll.

Receiving 35 points in the polling, they were the only previously unranked team to enter the top-20 poll.

The Mon-Dak's only other ranked team is the North Dakota College of Science, which is ranked 18th with 21 points.

LAMOUREUX TWINS ENTER HOCKEY HALL

Former North Dakota women's hockey standouts Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando are two of the five members of the 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class, as announced Thursday by USA Hockey.

Playing alongside each other for UND between 2010 and 2013, the twin sisters ushered in an unprecedented era of success for the UND women's hockey program.

Lamoureux-Davidson set the Western College Hockey Association's all-time scoring record by tallying 285 points over four years of collegiate hockey, placing her third in college hockey history. She was a top-three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award in 2012 and a top-10 finalist in 2013.

Lamoureux-Morando finished her career with 265 points (113 goals, 152 assists) in 149 games, tied for fifth all-time in NCAA history. Lamoureux-Morando was a three-time All-American (2009, 2012, 2013) and is the only player in NCAA history to earn All-American status at two different positions, twice on defense and once as a forward.

Lamoureux-Morando was a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award in 2009 and 2012.

Together the pairing helped UND to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history in 2012, then again in 2013. UND reached the WCHA Final Faceoff all three years, including a title game appearance in 2013.

On the international stage, the pair helped the U.S. to capture its first Olympic Gold Medal in women's ice hockey since 1998. Lamoureux-Morando tied the game in the third period and Lamoureux-Davidson put the U.S. in front for good with a shootout goal.

The pair won silver at the Olympic Games in 2010 and 2014, won six golds (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015-17) and a silver medal (2012) in seven appearances at the IIHF Women's World Championships and combined for more than 280 career international points.