Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 4

AREA SPORTS

NAHL SEASON SET TO START OCT. 9

The NAHL season is tentatively scheduled to begin on Friday, Oct. 9, according to the league's web site.

No team schedules have been posted, including for the Bismarck Bobcats. The NAHL Showcase has been moved to Dec. 16-19 in Blaine, Minn. The Showcase typically is the season-opening event for the league. Last season, it was held Sept. 18-21.

FIVE BISON ON PRESEASON LIST

Five North Dakota State football players have been named FCS Preseason All-Americans, according to Stats Perform.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Trey Lance and offensive tackle Dillon Radunz were named to the first team.

Senior offensive tackle Cordell Volson and junior linebacker Jackson Hankey were named to the second team, while junior safety Michael Tutsie were named to the third team.

The Bison will play one game during the fall season. NDSU hosts Central Arkansas on Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m. at the Fargodome.

NSAA SPLITS VOLLEYBALL SEASON

The North Star Athletic Association will play a split volleyball season during the 2020-21 academic year.