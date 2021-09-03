Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 4

ST. MARY'S TOPS MANDAN LATE
Nick Schumacher booted a 21-yard field goal with 14 seconds left to lift St. Mary's to a 20-17 win over Mandan Friday night at Smrekar Field in Bismarck.
It was the first meeting between the teams since 2008.
The top-ranked Saints improved to 2-0 as Schumacher threw touchdown passes to Brit Senftner in the first quarter and Nate Fedorchak in the third. Schumacher also made a 21 yard field goal in the third quarter.
Brenden Palmer and Sam Burr had short touchdown runs for the 0-2 Braves.
St. Mary's plays at No. 2 Jamestown Sept. 10. Mandan hosts winless Williston.
BHS GIRLS WIN MANDAN XC MEET
The Williston boys and Bismarck girls won the team titles at the Mandan Kiwanis Invitational cross country meet on Friday.
The Coyotes, led by individual winner Ivan Askim, scored a low 38 points in edge runner-up Bismarck with 51 in the boys’ 5K race. Askim finished in 15:51.78 to runner-up Griffin House of Bismarck’s time of 16:00.87.
Bismarck’s Brady Korsmo was third in 16:05.12.
The Demons scored a low 32 points to runner-up Legacy’s 70 in the girls’ 5K race.
Bayla Weigel of Bismarck was the individual champion, clocking in at 19:00.03.
Eva Selensky of Legacy was second (19:26.77) and Acey Elkins of Mandan was third (19:35.21).
Shiloh Christian’s Hannah Westin, ranked second in the latest Class B poll, finished sixth in 20:05.80, the top Class B finisher.
MARAUDERS WIN SEASON OPENER
Kameron Selvig totaled 43 assists, 11 digs, three kills and two aces in leading the University of Mary to a 3-2 victory over Chadron State on Friday in Pueblo, Colo.
Down 2-0, the Marauders won the final three games 25-19, 25-19, 16-14.
Kennedy Drewis clubbed 16 kills in the win. Bailey Harms had 11 kills and 4 blocks.
The Marauders dropped their second game 3-1 to Rollings College (Fla.).
Drewis topped the Marauders with 11 kills. Kaia Sueker turned up 17 digs.
HENDRICK NAMED TO ALL-IFL TEAM
Bismarck Bucks defensive back Zuril Hendrick has been named All-IFL second team.
Hendrick totaled eight interceptions and 55 tackles for the Bucks who were beaten in the first-round of the Indoor Football League playoffs last Saturday.