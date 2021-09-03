Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 4

Bayla Weigel of Bismarck was the individual champion, clocking in at 19:00.03.

Eva Selensky of Legacy was second (19:26.77) and Acey Elkins of Mandan was third (19:35.21).

Shiloh Christian’s Hannah Westin, ranked second in the latest Class B poll, finished sixth in 20:05.80, the top Class B finisher.

MARAUDERS WIN SEASON OPENER

Kameron Selvig totaled 43 assists, 11 digs, three kills and two aces in leading the University of Mary to a 3-2 victory over Chadron State on Friday in Pueblo, Colo.

Down 2-0, the Marauders won the final three games 25-19, 25-19, 16-14.

Kennedy Drewis clubbed 16 kills in the win. Bailey Harms had 11 kills and 4 blocks.

The Marauders dropped their second game 3-1 to Rollings College (Fla.).

Drewis topped the Marauders with 11 kills. Kaia Sueker turned up 17 digs.

HENDRICK NAMED TO ALL-IFL TEAM

Bismarck Bucks defensive back Zuril Hendrick has been named All-IFL second team.

Hendrick totaled eight interceptions and 55 tackles for the Bucks who were beaten in the first-round of the Indoor Football League playoffs last Saturday.

