Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 3

U-MARY KNOCKS OFF NO. 14 EMPORIA STATE

The University of Mary soccer team posted a 2-1 victory over Emporia State on Friday at the Bowl.

Kendra Park and Eli Olsen scored first-half goals to help the Marauders remain unbeaten with a win over a Hornets squad that was ranked No. 14 in the NCAA Division II preseason poll.

Park got U-Mary on the board at 16:59, finishing on an assist from Rio Spruenken.

Olson added to the lead at 39:37 and the Marauders led 2-0 at the half.

Angela Palmer scored with just under 10 minutes remaining for Emporia State (0-3).

Madisyn Waltman made eight saves for the Marauders (3-0), who open Northern Sun play on Friday, Sept. 9 at home, hosting St. Cloud State.

MANGSKAU SINKS ACE

David Mangskau made a hole-in-one at Riverwood on Friday.

Mangskau aced the 150-yard 11th hole, using a 6-iron.

Stephen Kepp was the witness.