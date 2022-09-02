Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 3

U-MARY KNOCKS OFF NO. 14 EMPORIA STATE
The University of Mary soccer team posted a 2-1 victory over Emporia State on Friday at the Bowl.
Kendra Park and Eli Olsen scored first-half goals to help the Marauders remain unbeaten with a win over a Hornets squad that was ranked No. 14 in the NCAA Division II preseason poll.
Park got U-Mary on the board at 16:59, finishing on an assist from Rio Spruenken.
Olson added to the lead at 39:37 and the Marauders led 2-0 at the half.
Angela Palmer scored with just under 10 minutes remaining for Emporia State (0-3).
Madisyn Waltman made eight saves for the Marauders (3-0), who open Northern Sun play on Friday, Sept. 9 at home, hosting St. Cloud State.
MANGSKAU SINKS ACE
David Mangskau made a hole-in-one at Riverwood on Friday.
Mangskau aced the 150-yard 11th hole, using a 6-iron.
Stephen Kepp was the witness.