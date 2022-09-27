Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 28

BSC REVIVING HOMECOMING WEEK

Bismarck State College will revive homecoming Oct. 3-6 for the first time since the 1980s.

The Mystics will host volleyball games at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3 and 5.

Other festivities include discounted prices at the BSC bookstore on Oct. 3; homecoming royalty voting (Oct. 3-4); crafting (Oct. 3, 11 a.m., union); tailgating with free food and drinks Oct. 5 5-7 p.m; coronation (Oct. 5, 7 p.m.).

For more information on other events go to bscmystics.com.

CHARGERS CLAIM TUSZKA FROM TITANS

Former North Dakota State linebacker Derrek Tuszka has been claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Chargers from the Tennessee Titans.

Tuszka, who played for the Bison from 2015-2019, has two career sacks in 25 games.

Tuszka, from Warner, S.D., played for the Denver Broncos in 2020 and Pittsburgh Steelers last season.