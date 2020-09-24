Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 25

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

U-MARY HOCKEY SCHEDULE SET

The University of Mary hockey team begins a 42-game schedule Oct. 2 at Jamestown against the Jimmies.

The Marauders' home opener is the following day (Oct. 3) against the Jimmies at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.

The Marauders play 22 games against teams qualified for the 2020 ACHA Division II national championship, before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Marauders were ranked No. 2 the final poll last season with a record of 39-9-2.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets will not be sold to the public. A limited number of tickets will be distributed to U-Mary students, faculty and staff. Fans in attendance are asked to abide by social-distancing guidelines.

NDSU SPRING OPPONENTS OUT

North Dakota State will open the Missouri Valley Conference spring schedule Feb. 21 at the Fargodome against Youngstown State.

The Bison will play eight games, four on the road and four at home. The final game will be against the University of North Dakota in Fargo on April 17.