Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 24

BECKER FOURTH AT GRIAK INVITE

Alyssa Becker finished fourth and led the University of Mary women to a sixth-place team finish at the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday in Minneapolis.

Becker finished the 6,000-meter race in 22:05.

Lindsay Cunningham of Winona State was the individual champion in 21:05.6. Minnesota-Duluth won the team title with a score of 65. The Marauders finished sixth with 177.

Andrijana Fundak crossed in 22:50.7, giving the Marauders two runners in the top 10.

Ellen Moore came in 34th (23:46.1), Teresa Blote 63rd (24:16.1) and Kristine Kalthoff 71st (24:25.7).

The U-Mary men finished 10th with 304 points.

Dawson Storm paced the Marauders with a 19th place finish in 26:05.

Ethan Gregg of Wisconsin-La Crosse (25:01.4) won the individual title and Michigan Tech won the team title with a 62.

Robert White came in 40th (26:29.9) for U-Mary. Guillermo Fregoso was 64th (26:53.2), Caleb Hansen 112th (27:27.3) and Isaac Anderson 178th (28:26.2).

SKJOD LEADS BSC IN DICKINSON

Raine Skjod led the Bismarck State College men’s cross country team, finishing 10th individually at the Shane Grever Invitational in Dickinson.

Skjod, a freshman, finished the 8,000-meter course at Heart River Golf Course in 29:11, the highest-placing junior college runner in the race. Teammate Chase Goecke ran a 34:34 and finished 29th.

BSC did not have a complete team. Rocky Mountain College won the team title with 24 points.

WEISENBURGER CARDS ACE

John Weisenburger recorded a hole in one on Thursday at Riverwood Golf Course.

Weisenburger aced the 130-yard hole No. 7 using a 7-iron. Witnesses were Terry Koehler and Tom Pieterick.

NEW TOWN HOSTING TOURNAMENT

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town will host the 2023 American Indian Higher Education Consortium Basketball Tournament March 30-April 2.

The tournament will be held at 4Bears Casino and other local facilities. New Town also hosted the tournament in 2018.