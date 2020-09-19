Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 20

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

CARMICHAEL SNAPS HERBEL'S STREAK

Williston's Carrie Carmichael became the first player other than Century's Hannah Herbel to win a West Region golf tournament since 2019 on Saturday.

Carmichael, a junior, carded a 73 at the Links of North Dakota to win the Williston Invite by one stroke over Herbel, the defending state champion. Herbel had won six meets in a row going into the final regular-season meet on Saturday.

Carmichael, Herbel and Dickinson's Lola Homiston (76) were the only three players with scores in the 70s.

Team-wise, Century reclaimed the top spot after being knocked off for the first time this season on Friday by Mandan in Dickinson. The Patriots won comfortably on Saturday by 22 strokes -- 340-362 -- over the Braves.

Anna Huettl's 84 led the Braves.

Up next is the West Region meet on Monday, Sept. 28 at Souris River Golf Course in Minot.

DSU DOWNS MAYVILLE

Drew Boedecker threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns as Dickinson State downed Mayville State 51-26 in North Star Athletic Association football on Saturday.