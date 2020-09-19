Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 20

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
CARMICHAEL SNAPS HERBEL'S STREAK
Williston's Carrie Carmichael became the first player other than Century's Hannah Herbel to win a West Region golf tournament since 2019 on Saturday.
Carmichael, a junior, carded a 73 at the Links of North Dakota to win the Williston Invite by one stroke over Herbel, the defending state champion. Herbel had won six meets in a row going into the final regular-season meet on Saturday.
Carmichael, Herbel and Dickinson's Lola Homiston (76) were the only three players with scores in the 70s.
Team-wise, Century reclaimed the top spot after being knocked off for the first time this season on Friday by Mandan in Dickinson. The Patriots won comfortably on Saturday by 22 strokes -- 340-362 -- over the Braves.
Anna Huettl's 84 led the Braves.
Up next is the West Region meet on Monday, Sept. 28 at Souris River Golf Course in Minot.
DSU DOWNS MAYVILLE
Drew Boedecker threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns as Dickinson State downed Mayville State 51-26 in North Star Athletic Association football on Saturday.
Jarret Lee caught six balls for 154 yards and a pair of scores for the Blue Hawks, who improved to 2-0 on the season. Tyger Frye had six receptions and a touchdown in the triumph.
Riley Linder ran 13 times for 83 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Hawks who host Valley City State on Sept. 26 at 3 p.m.
LOONS SQUANDER 2-0 LEAD IN DRAW
Darwin Quintero and Maynor Figueroa scored second-half goals as the Houston Dynamo earned a home tie against the Minnesota United Saturday night, 2-2.
The Loons (5-2-4) led 2-0 after goals by Kevin Molino in the 11th minute and Robin Lod in first-half stoppage time.
The Dynamo (3-5-3) came back, scoring in the 58th minute and then 11 minutes later.
Jan Gregus of Minnesota was shown a red card in the 88th minute, but the Loons were able to hang on to earn a point.
The game was played in front of 3,000 fans in Houston, the first time spectators have been allowed since the MLS shutdown in March.
