Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 2

BSC CLAY TARGET EVENT SEPT. 10

Bismarck State College's clay target team is hosting its 2022 Fall Shootout Sept. 10 at Capital City Gun Club in Bismarck, starting at 11 a.m.

Teams from the University of Jamestown and Lake Region State College are expected to attend and compete in singles, doubles and handicap divisions.

BSC and Lake Region are members of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference, along with Mon-Dak Conference schools Dakota College at Bottineau, North Dakota State College of Science and Williston State College. BSC is the reigning MCAC champion.

BSC's roster features 12 men and five women.

SENDEN TO CAPTAIN UND HOCKEY

Mark Senden has been named captain of the University of North Dakota hockey team.

Senden has appeared in 131 games, tallying 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists) and becomes the 16th player in program history to be named captain twice.

Two-time assistant captain Ethan Frisch, fifth-year forward and fellow two-time assistant Gavin Hain, senior forward Judd Caulfield and junior forward Riese Gaber will all be assistant captains.

NDSU ANNOUNCES 2022 HOF CLASS

North Dakota State has announced its Hall of Fame Class for 2022, the 50th annual class to be inducted.

Former director of women’s athletics Lynn Dorn, five-time NCAA champion track and field athlete Kinsey (Coles) Essler, seven-time All-American sprinter and football receiver Marques Johnson, national champion wrestler Mark Pazdernik, All-American linebacker and longtime NFL coach Jerry Rosburg, two-time All-American football center Brad Servais, and former faculty athletics representative and biochemistry professor Allan G. Fischer will be inducted Friday, Sept. 30.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for kids with the ceremony scheduled for noon at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

VIKES INK TOIVONEN TO PRACTICE SQUAD

Former North Dakota wide receiver Travis Toivonen has been signed to the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad.

A Red Wing, Minn., native, Toivonen had 139 receptions for 1,1719 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career with North Dakota, including 48 catches for 684 yards and seven touchdowns in his 2019 senior season.

Toivonen went undrafted in 2020 and spent the year in the Fan Controlled Football League. He has since spent time with both the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants.

The Vikings also added cornerback Tay Gowan and quarterback David Blough to their practice squad.