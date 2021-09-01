Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 2

The Marauders, who have won four consecutive Northern Sun women’s titles, have finished in the top five in the last three NCAA national meets, including a runner-up finish in both 2017 and 2018 and a fifth-place finish in 2019.

Grand Valley State (Mich.) is No. 1 in the nation, followed by Adams State (Colo.). Augustana of the NSIC is No. 3 in the nation and No. 1 in the region.

Taylor Hestekin, a senior from Scranton, placed No. 29 in the nation in 2018. Joining Hestekin as seniors are all-NSIC runners Lacey Feist Starlynn Costa and Taryn Ceglowski. Kiran Green also earned all-conference honors in 2019 as a freshman.

The Marauder men are ranked sixth in the Central Region, second among NSIC teams. Augustana tops the regional poll.

U-Mary’s top three finishers from 2019’s seventh-place national finishers return. Jesse Kaas was a second-team all-NSIC honoree in 2019 and finished 17th at the Central Region meet to earn all-region honors. Dawspm Strom also earned second-team all-NSIC honors and finished 27th at the regional. Tim Moore just missed league honors in 2019 and place 32nd in the region.

U-Mary opens its season at the Minnesota State-Moorhead Twilight meet on Sept. 10.

ARGENT, ST. AUBIN NAMED U-MARY’S GOLFERS TO WATCH