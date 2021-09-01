Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 2

MINERS, LOBOES TOP CLASS B FOOTBALL POLLS
Beulah and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion remain on top of the North Dakota Class B football polls this week.
The Miners (2-0) got 11 of the 15 first-place votes to edge Langdon-Edmore-Munich (2-0) 66-58 in the balloting for the top spot in 11-man. LEM got one first-place vote and No. 3 Central Cass got three first-place votes.
The Squirrels moved up one spot to No. 3 and Harvey-Wells County (2-0) moved up one spot to No. 4. Velva-Garrison (2-0) moved into the poll at No. 5.
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (2-0) got all 15 first-place votes in the nine-man poll.
New Salem-Almont (2-0) remained at No. 2 and Cavalier held at No. 3.
Ray-Powers Lake (2-0) and South Border (2-0) moved into the poll at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.
The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
U-MARY CROSS COUNTRY RANKED IN POLLS
The University of Mary women’s cross country team us ranked ninth in the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NCAA Division II national poll. The Marauders check in at No. 2 in the Central Regiion.
The Marauders, who have won four consecutive Northern Sun women’s titles, have finished in the top five in the last three NCAA national meets, including a runner-up finish in both 2017 and 2018 and a fifth-place finish in 2019.
Grand Valley State (Mich.) is No. 1 in the nation, followed by Adams State (Colo.). Augustana of the NSIC is No. 3 in the nation and No. 1 in the region.
Taylor Hestekin, a senior from Scranton, placed No. 29 in the nation in 2018. Joining Hestekin as seniors are all-NSIC runners Lacey Feist Starlynn Costa and Taryn Ceglowski. Kiran Green also earned all-conference honors in 2019 as a freshman.
The Marauder men are ranked sixth in the Central Region, second among NSIC teams. Augustana tops the regional poll.
U-Mary’s top three finishers from 2019’s seventh-place national finishers return. Jesse Kaas was a second-team all-NSIC honoree in 2019 and finished 17th at the Central Region meet to earn all-region honors. Dawspm Strom also earned second-team all-NSIC honors and finished 27th at the regional. Tim Moore just missed league honors in 2019 and place 32nd in the region.
U-Mary opens its season at the Minnesota State-Moorhead Twilight meet on Sept. 10.
ARGENT, ST. AUBIN NAMED U-MARY’S GOLFERS TO WATCH
Newcomers Gavin Argent and Emily St. Aubin have been named the University of Mary golf teams’ golfers to watch in the Northern Sun this season.
Argent, a freshman from Minot, won the 2021 North Dakota Class A boys title and led the Magicians to a fourth-place finish at state. He also won the 2021 West Region title.
The Marauder men were picked ninth in the NSIC in the preseason coaches poll. Winona State was picked No. 1.
Junior Cody Brunner returns after winning the first-ever U-Mary Triangular and finished in a tie for 21st at the NSIC tournament. Sophomore Alex Wilson also returns for the U-Mary men.
St. Aubin, a freshman from Ashley, won five North Dakota Class B state titles and finished second in the state tournament as a senior. She had a finals appearance in the 2016 Drive, Chip and Putt Nationals at Augusta National as an eighth-grader.
The Marauders were picked 11th in the preseason coaches poll. Augustana was tabbed No. 1.
Kaleigh Carmichael returns to the Marauders after finishing 31st at the NSIC tournament last year.
The Marauders open the season on Sept. 13-14 at the Bemidji State Invitational and closing out the fall hosting the U-Mary Invitational on Sept. 26-27.