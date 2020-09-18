Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

MANDAN SNAPS CENTURY'S STREAK

Mandan snapped Century's season-long winning streak in West Region golf on Friday in Minot.

The Braves edged the Patriots by one shot at Vardon Golf Club, 344-345.

Hannah Herbel claimed medalist honors for the sixth straight meet. Herbel's 74 was three strokes better than Mandan's Anna Huettl. The Braves also got a fourth-place finish from Aysia Mettler, who carded a round of 82.

Deona Roehrich (89) and Rudby Heydt (96) rounded out the Braves' winning quartet.

Alyssa Hagerott (90) had Century's second-best score.

The Williston Invitational will be played today at the Links of North Dakota.

MCLEOD MAKES ACE

Rob Mcleod made a hole-in-one at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan on Friday.

Mcleod aced the 178-yard No. 7 hole, using a 6-iron.

On hand to witness the shot was Tyler Sinpfenerfer.

