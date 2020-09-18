Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 19

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
MANDAN SNAPS CENTURY'S STREAK
Mandan snapped Century's season-long winning streak in West Region golf on Friday in Minot.
The Braves edged the Patriots by one shot at Vardon Golf Club, 344-345.
Hannah Herbel claimed medalist honors for the sixth straight meet. Herbel's 74 was three strokes better than Mandan's Anna Huettl. The Braves also got a fourth-place finish from Aysia Mettler, who carded a round of 82.
Deona Roehrich (89) and Rudby Heydt (96) rounded out the Braves' winning quartet.
Alyssa Hagerott (90) had Century's second-best score.
The Williston Invitational will be played today at the Links of North Dakota.
MCLEOD MAKES ACE
Rob Mcleod made a hole-in-one at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan on Friday.
Mcleod aced the 178-yard No. 7 hole, using a 6-iron.
On hand to witness the shot was Tyler Sinpfenerfer.
