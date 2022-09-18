Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 19

MARAUDERS BEAT MUSTANGS ON PENALTY KICK

Playing their second game in three days, the University of Mary women's soccer team defeated the visiting Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs 1-0 Sunday at the Community Bowl.

The lone goal of the game came midway through the first half, when a Mary shot attempt went off the hand area of a Mustang defender in the SMSU penalty box, giving Mary a penalty kick.

Jessica Lemmon calmly stepped to the line and beat Mustangs goalie Julianne Arballo clean to the left in the 26th minute.

It was a decently easy sixth win of the season for the Marauders, as they outshot the Mustangs 15-4, and put six shots on Southwest Minnesota State's net to the Mustangs' two on Mary's net.

Both on-target shots by the Mustangs were saved by Marauder goalie Madisyn Waltman, who racked up yet another shutout.

In the other net, Arballo made five stops.

After dominating Sioux Falls in corner kicks Friday, the Marauders conceded one more corner than they took, with the Mustangs having a 4-3 advantage.

The lone card of the game was shown to SMSU's Alex Lotts in the 62nd minute.

The Marauders are back in action next Friday and Sunday, first against Upper Iowa at 3:30 p.m. and then against Winona State at 12 p.m.

Both game are on the road, with the Marauders playing their opponents at their home stadiums.

UND PUNTER NAMED MVFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK

North Dakota punter Cade Peterson was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Special Teams Player of the Week Sunday evening.

Peterson had four punts for 209 yards in North Dakota's win over Northern Arizona, averaging 52.2 yards a punt. He had two touchbacks and three punts of more than 50 yards.

On the season, Peterson has 11 punts for 442 yards, averaging 40.2 yards a punt. He has three punts inside the 20 yard line, four punts of over 50 yards and three touchbacks.

The four punts against Northern Arizona tie Peterson with Brett Cameron (2009-2012) in the UND Division I record book for most punts in a career with 186.