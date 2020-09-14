Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 15

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS

CENTURY, ST. MARY'S TOP RANKINGS

Bismarck schools continue to top the latest Class AAA and AA football polls.

Century got 13 of 15 first-place votes to lead the AAA polls. West Region teams did not play last week.

West Fargo Sheyenne moved up from No. 3 to No. 2. Bismarck High is No. 3.

St. Mary’s got all 14 first-place votes in the Class AA poll. Beulah is ranked second. The two team play in Bismarck Oct. 2.

U.S. HOCKEY HOF HONORS BLAIS

Former University of North Dakota hockey coach Dean Blais has been announced as a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2020.

During his tenure from 1994-2004, Blais led UND to NCAA titles in 1997 and 2000.

The International Falls, Minn., native had a record of 262-115-33 in his time at UND. Blais, who played college hockey as a forward at the University of Minnesota, later coached eight seasons at Nebraska-Omaha, posting a record of 146-133-30.

Blais’ first head coaching job was at Minot High from 1978-80. After leaving UND, he spent three seasons as a coach for the Columbus Blue Jackets.