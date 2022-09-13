 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 14

WARBIS ON MINOT ST. ROSTER

Cade Warbis of Hettinger-Scranton is one of 16 wrestlers in Minot State's latest recruiting class.

A five-time state placer, Warbis was coached the past two summers by Minot State head coach Evan Forde with Team North Dakota.

Warbis was a five-time region finalist and two-time team captain.

LOONS, LAFC TIE

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Carlos Vela scored the tying goal for Los Angeles FC in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Tuesday night.

Vela scored the equalizer for LAFC (19-8-4) in the 64th minute.

Brent Kallman scored in the 45th minute for the Loons (13-12-6).

LAFC will host the Houston Dynamo on Sunday. United plays on the road on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City.

