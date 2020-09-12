Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 13

AREA SPORTS
COOKS GETS EXTENSION
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings signed running back Dalvin Cook to a five-year, $63 million contract extension Saturday, giving their dual-threat star some security the day before the season opener.
Cook was picked for his first Pro Bowl last year after becoming the eighth different player to reach 1,000 rushing yards in Vikings history. Since he was drafted in the second round in 2017 out of Florida State, Cook has missed 21 of a possible 52 games due to injuries.
In 2019, he came the closest to a full season, sitting out twice with shoulder trouble yet still finishing seventh in the league with 1,654 yards from scrimmage. He had 13 rushing touchdowns, tied for the second-highest single season total in franchise history, and 519 receiving yards.
Since offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak arrived last year, first as an offensive advisor for run-favoring head coach Mike Zimmer, the Vikings have made screen passes a bigger part of their scheme. With an average of 11.15 yards after the catch per reception, Cook led all NFL running backs with a minimum of 25 receptions.
BLUE HAWKS TOP DAKOTA STATE
MADISON, S.D. -- Drew Boedecker threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes to lead Dickinson State to a season-opening football road win over Dakota State on Saturday.
Boedecker connected with Kellan Ray on a 9-yard scoring strike in the third quarter and tossed a 25-yarder to Jaret Lee in the fourth quarter for the only points of the second half as the Blue Hawks won their North Star Athletic Association opener.
Boedecker connected on 14 of 19 passes for 196 yards with one interception and two TD passes.
The Blue Hawks opened up an early 14-0 lead on a Riley Linder 5-yard TD run and a 40-yard punt return by Hettinger’s Isaiah Kludt in the first quarter.
The Trojans tied it at 14-14 as Torren Devericks threw a 5-yard TD pass to Tucker Bennett and later scored on a 2-yard quarterback keeper, sending the game to halftime tied up.
Lee, a Dickinson Trinity graduate, caught four passes for 68 yards to lead the Blue Hawks and Linder had a team-high 79 yards rushing on 18 carries.
Devericks completed 17 of 29 passes for 196 yards and a TD but threw three interceptions for Dakota State. He also led the Trojans with 23 yards on carries.
Dickinson State held Dakota State (0-1) to 38 yards rushing on 29 carries.
The Blue Hawks (1-0) host Mayville State in their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 19. The Comets opened their season with a 50-40 loss to Waldorf on Saturday in Mayville.
LYNX GET FEVER
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Rachel Banham made seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points, both career highs, and the Minnesota Lynx completed their regular season with a 98-86 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday.
Banham, averaging 5.7 points, made her first start of the season and finished 10-of-14 shooting — missing just once from behind the arc — and added a career-high 10 assists. She scored nine points in the third quarter when the Lynx extended a one-point lead to nine heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lynx (14-8), who snapped a three-game losing streak, will be the fourth seed for the playoffs. The Fever (6-16) finish their season in 11th place.
Napheesa Collier added 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting with eight rebounds for Minnesota, which shot 55% overall and 59% from the arc (13 of 22). Damiris Dantas added 15 points and eight assists,
Kelsey Mitchell scored 20 points to lead the Fever. Tiffany Mitchell added 14 points and Candice Dupree had 12 points. Dupree grabbed six rebounds for 3,071 in her career, passing Tina Thompson for sixth place in the WNBA all-time.
