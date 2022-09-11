Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 12

MARAUDERS, UMD TIE AT 1-1

The University of Mary and Minnesota-Duluth played to a 1-1 tie in Northern Sun soccer action Sunday at the Bowl.

The Marauders remained the only unbeaten team in the NSIC at 4-0-1 on the season.

Down 1-0, Olivia Gardner scored in the 27th minute on an assist by Rio Spruenken to tie the game. Neither team scored over the final 63 minutes.

Madisyn Waltman stopped two shots for the Marauders, who host Sioux Falls Friday at 4.

FROST FIRED

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday, the situation so dire in the once-proud football program that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before the coach's $15 million contract buyout would have been cut in half.

The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern as a three-touchdown favorite at home Saturday night.

Frost was 16-31 three games into his fifth season, and his .340 winning percentage was second-worst among Nebraska coaches who lasted more than four years.

“You run a professional organization that has high standards, (and) accountability has to matter,” Alberts said at a news conference. “Scott and I talked about this: 16-31 was not at a level that was acceptable to us.”

Associate head coach Mickey Joseph was named interim coach for the rest of the season. The Huskers play No. 6 Oklahoma at home this week.