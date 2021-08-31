Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 1

NDSU XC PICKED SECOND IN POLL

The North Dakota State men’s and women’s cross country teams were both picked second in the Summit League preseason coaches polls.

South Dakota State was ranked No. 1 in both polls. The Jackrabbits got seven of eight first-place votes in the men’s poll, edging NDSU 49-42 in the voting. Fourth-place North Dakota got the other first-place vote. SDSU got six first-place votes and NDSU three in the women’s balloting, edging the Bison 60-59 for the top spot.

Kelby Anderson and Isaac Huber were named the Bison’s athletes to watch.

Anderson, a Century graduate, is entering her fifth year with the program and won the 2019 Summit League title and was named the league’s cross country athlete of the year.

Huber, a Jud native and graduate of Edgeley-Kulm, is in his third season at NDSU and has finished in the top 15 at the conference meet in each of his first two seasons.

The Bison open the first season under head coach Dennis Newell on Sept. 4 at the UND Ron Pynn Classic in Grand Forks.

