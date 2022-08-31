Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 1

THOMAS SIGNED TO RAMS PRACTICE SQUAD

Bismarck High product Brayden Thomas was signed to the Los Angeles Rams practice squad on Wednesday.

Thomas, who signed in May as an undrafted free agent with the Rams, spent the entire preseason with the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Thomas, an outside linebacker, had six tackles and one pass deflection in three preseason games.

The 2016 BHS grad began his college football career at the University of Mary, before transferring to Minnesota State-Mankato.

Thomas spent the previous two seasons at North Dakota State, earning All-American honors for the FCS championship Bison with 9.5 sacks last fall.

Thomas was one of 17 players signed to the Rams practice squad on Wednesday. Los Angeles opens the season Sept. 8 against the Bills.

VIKINGS, LOBOES TOP CLASS B FOOTBALL POLLS

Kindred and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion remain No. 1 in this week’s North Dakota Class B football polls.

The Vikings (2-0) received 11 of 16 first-place votes in the 11-man poll. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (2-0) got the other five first-place votes to move up one spot to No. 2.

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (2-0), Dickinson Trinity (2-0) and Shiloh Christian (2-0) round out the top five.

In nine-man, the Loboes (2-0) were a unanimous No. 1, with New Salem-Almont (2-0) moving up one spot to No. 2.

Cavalier (2-0) is third, followed by Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (2-0) and North Star (2-0).

The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

KREIL RECORDS ACE AT RIVERWOOD

Randy Kreil carded his first career hole in one on Wednesday at Riverwood Golf Course.

Kreil aced the 139-yard hole No. 7 using a 6-iron. It was his first hole in one in 45 years of playing golf.

Witnesses were Paul Schable, Don Robinson and Chad Kourajian.